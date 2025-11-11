Luxembourg Pledges Stronger Support for African Development Fund

Luxembourg and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have committed to deepening cooperation ahead of the seventeenth replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF). The pledge came during a bilateral meeting between AfDB President Dr Sidi Ould Tah and Luxembourg Finance Minister Gilles Roth on the sidelines of the 2025 World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The meeting marked the first official bilateral discussion between the two leaders since Dr Ould Tah assumed office in September 2025. Talks centered on strengthening the longstanding partnership between Luxembourg and the AfDB Group to accelerate economic transformation across Africa’s most vulnerable economies. The discussions highlighted Luxembourg’s continued confidence in the Fund’s ability to deliver inclusive and climate resilient growth.

Luxembourg provided €12.7 million during the ADF-16 cycle, representing a 10 percent increase over the previous period. The contribution reflected the country’s support for initiatives focused on climate action, governance, gender equality, and private sector development. Luxembourg remains one of the world’s leading contributors of official development assistance, consistently allocating one percent of its gross national income to development cooperation.

Minister Roth emphasized Africa’s considerable development needs during the meeting. “Africa’s development needs remain considerable, particularly in areas such as education, energy, technology, infrastructure and the fight against climate change,” he stated. He noted that Luxembourg’s financial center, with its expertise in sustainable finance and impact investing, stands well positioned to channel private capital toward these priorities.

Dr Ould Tah welcomed Luxembourg’s continued engagement, describing the country as “a steadfast partner” of the African Development Bank Group. He emphasized that Luxembourg’s support will prove key to mobilizing resources that drive resilience, inclusion, and shared prosperity across the continent. The AfDB President stressed that the ADF-17 cycle will focus on empowering women and youth, climate smart infrastructure, digital transformation, and sustainable agriculture.

Luxembourg’s collaboration with the Bank extends beyond concessional financing. The country contributes to the AfDB’s Capital Markets Development Trust Fund and the Africa Digital Financial Inclusion Facility. These initiatives aim to promote financial innovation and broaden market access for businesses and individuals across Africa, particularly in underserved communities.

Since its establishment in 1972, the African Development Fund has financed nearly 3,000 projects totaling more than $45 billion. These operations have connected communities and improved access to clean energy, food security, education, and healthcare across 37 African countries. Nearly half of these recipient nations are classified as fragile or conflict affected states, requiring specialized assistance to ensure basic service delivery.

The ADF-17 replenishment cycle, with pledging scheduled for December 15 and 16 in London, seeks additional resources for transformative investments. The Fund aims to create jobs, strengthen economic resilience, and unlock Africa’s potential while contributing to global stability. Minister Roth affirmed Luxembourg’s commitment to working alongside the African Development Bank to strengthen Africa’s investment environment and build a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable future.