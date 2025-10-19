Lumba’s Sister Opposes Funeral Committee Loan Proposal

Ernestina Fosu, elder sister of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has publicly objected to plans by the funeral committee to seek a loan facility for the musician’s final funeral rites scheduled for December 6, 2025. She argues that sufficient funds have already been raised and that borrowing would unnecessarily encumber the estate with debt.

According to Fosu, the family has collected approximately GHC 5 billion from contributions following the musician’s death on July 26, 2025. She stated that this amount is adequate for a dignified funeral service and that taking on additional debt would be imprudent, particularly given Lumba’s substantial dependents in Germany who require ongoing financial support.

Speaking to the media, Fosu expressed frustration with what she characterized as the funeral committee’s financial mismanagement. “I have got a hint that they intend to take a loan facility to organize the funeral of Charles, but I don’t think that makes sense. I know that we have about five billion, and that should be enough to organize the funeral. They should not go and take any loan and later sell some of his properties to pay for the loan,” she said.

The concern extends beyond immediate funeral costs. Lumba left eleven children, some of whom remain in school in Germany and depend on financial support that previously came from Ghana. Fosu emphasized that preserving the estate’s liquidity and assets is essential for caring for these dependents. She stated that she cannot personally assume responsibility for the children’s education and welfare, making prudent financial management of the estate imperative.

Fosu disclosed that following the one-week observation period, she and other family members learned that funeral contributions had generated approximately GHC 5 billion. She indicated that this figure should suffice for appropriate funeral arrangements without recourse to external borrowing.

The funeral loan proposal represents one of several points of contention between Fosu and the funeral committee. On October 10, 2025, Fosu and Lumba’s first wife Akosua Serwaa issued a joint statement accusing funeral committee coordinator Collins Owusu Amankwah of acting without transparency and calling for the immediate dissolution of the committee. The two women alleged that the committee fixed the December 6 funeral date without consulting the widow or her representatives.

On October 16, 2025, at the Kumasi High Court, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur adjourned Akosua Serwaa’s injunction application to October 28, 2025, and urged both parties to seek an amicable solution that honors Daddy Lumba’s stature and legacy.

The broader context of Fosu’s financial concerns involves ongoing legal disputes. Akosua Serwaa has filed suit seeking recognition as the only surviving legal spouse of Lumba and sole person entitled to perform widowhood rites, with the suit naming Kofi Owusu Fosu (the family head) and Priscilla Ofori Atta as defendants.

Fosu acknowledged the complexity of managing Lumba’s estate during a period of family discord. She expressed her commitment to ensuring proper handling of his affairs while respecting his legacy. “I want peace and will want the family to sit and address all lingering issues. I don’t expect them to waste money. Let us use the money we have available so that if people are willing to help us, they can help us,” she stated.

The funeral committee, as currently constituted and led by Collins Owusu Amankwah, has become a focal point for family grievances about communication, decision-making authority, and financial management. The committee’s proposal to seek loan financing for funeral expenses has crystallized broader concerns about whether the committee’s approach prioritizes the immediate family’s interests and the estate’s long-term stability.

Whether the funeral will proceed as scheduled on December 6, 2025, remains uncertain pending the October 28 court hearing on Akosua Serwaa’s injunction application seeking to delay or modify the arrangements.