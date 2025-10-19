Lumba Family Tensions Mount Over Estate and Funeral

Ernestina Fosu, sister of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has publicly expressed deep concern about the handling of the musician’s estate following his death on July 26, 2025. She alleged that family members are competing for access to his substantial properties rather than focusing on honoring his memory and caring for his dependent children.

Speaking on UTV in mid-October 2025, Fosu stated that since her arrival from Germany, conflicting accounts of her brother’s death have troubled her. She expressed frustration that no consistent explanation has been provided regarding the circumstances surrounding his passing. “Charles can’t just die like that. No one is asking why he died, and that hurts me,” she said. She emphasized that the focus should be on understanding the facts of his death rather than fighting over his assets.

Fosu noted that Daddy Lumba left behind children who remain in school in Germany, requiring financial support and responsible estate management. She stated that rather than proper care for these dependents, family members are engaged in what she characterized as a scramble for properties and money.

The property concerns have substantial factual basis. Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba’s first wife, claims the late musician owned multiple properties including a home in Bornheim, Germany; properties at Tantra Hill and Dome in Accra; North Legon property; and two plots in Adoato, Kumasi. The exact value and ownership status of these assets remain contested in ongoing court proceedings.

Fosu also disclosed that the funeral committee has proposed seeking a loan to finance the final funeral rites scheduled for December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Stadium. She expressed concern that this approach is unnecessary and unwise. According to Fosu, the family has already raised funds sufficient for a proper funeral and seeking additional credit would only create obligations that might eventually force the sale of Daddy Lumba’s properties to repay debts.

This matter has become entangled in broader litigation. Akosua Serwaa and Ernestina Fosu have demanded an independent investigation into Daddy Lumba’s cause of death, citing inconsistencies in different accounts of how he died on July 26, 2025. The two women expressed skepticism about official explanations and requested that both German and Ghanaian authorities conduct transparent inquiry.

The Kumasi High Court adjourned the case to October 28, 2025, with a judge urging both parties “to consider the stature and legacy of Daddy Lumba in Ghana and find an amicable solution to end the dispute that has threatened to derail his funeral”.

Fosu acknowledged that Daddy Lumba made mistakes during his life but insisted that this reality does not justify disrespecting his legacy or failing to care properly for his estate. She expressed dismay at public criticism of the deceased without understanding his complete story. “Everyone is susceptible to mistakes. I have seen and heard people insulting him, but they don’t understand his story, so they should be measured with their insults and criticisms,” she said.

The family divisions appear multi-layered. Ernestina Fosu attended the October 16, 2025 Kumasi High Court hearing representing Akosua Serwaa’s position, with Daddy Lumba’s lawyer confirming that “all of his sisters are supporting Akosua Serwaa”, signaling that multiple family members have aligned against the family head’s position.

The property and succession dispute reflects larger questions about how Ghana’s courts and families should handle estates of deceased citizens with international dimensions. Daddy Lumba maintained residences in both Germany and Ghana, left multiple sets of dependents, and had substantial assets in both countries. The competing claims over his funeral authority, widowhood rights, and estate control remain in litigation.