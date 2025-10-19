Lumba Family Divided Over Widowhood Rites Authority

The late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s family remains fractured over a fundamental question: who has the legal right to perform his widowhood rites? The dispute has escalated into an active court case with competing claims from two women and contradictory positions from family members.

Ernestina Akosua Brimpomaa, Daddy Lumba’s sister, has publicly declared her support for Akosua Serwaa to perform the widowhood rites, stating that Serwaa is the only woman legally married to her brother. Speaking on United Television, Brimpomaa asserted that to the best of her knowledge, Serwaa married Daddy Lumba under German law and that no other legal marriage exists.

Yet this position directly contradicts statements from other family members. Kofi Owusu Fosu, the head of Daddy Lumba’s extended family, has taken the opposing stance, indicating his intention to permit Priscilla Ofori Atta, commonly known as Odo Broni, to perform the widowhood rites. Odo Broni has claimed to be married to Daddy Lumba and to have had children with him.

The legal reality remains contested. Akosua Serwaa filed a writ at the High Court in Kumasi on October 3, 2025, seeking several declarations, including recognition as the only surviving spouse of Daddy Lumba and the sole individual entitled to perform widowhood rites. Serwaa stated that she legally married Daddy Lumba under German law at the Civil Marriage Registry in Bornheim, Germany, and that they lived together in Germany and had three children: Calvin Kwadwo Fosu (31), Charlyn Fosu (24), and Ciara Fosu (20).

The Kumasi High Court has adjourned the case to October 28, 2025, with the presiding judge postponing proceedings to first determine the issue of Serwaa’s legal standing before considering the substantive matter.

Brimpomaa also addressed claims about Daddy Lumba’s total number of children. She disputed reports suggesting the musician had seventeen children, stating instead that Daddy Lumba has eleven children with four women. This clarification relates to the broader dispute about the nature and legitimacy of Daddy Lumba’s relationships beyond his marriage to Serwaa.

The funeral arrangements themselves have become entangled in the dispute. Daddy Lumba died on July 26, 2025, and the external family has planned final funeral rites for December 6, 2025, at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi. However, Akosua Serwaa and her children were not consulted in the decision on the date for the final funeral rites and only discovered the date through social media.

The case has attracted significant legal and cultural attention. Speaking to the media on October 16, 2025, at the Kumasi High Court, Lawyer Kusi stated the case has captured massive public attention both in Ghana and among the Ghanaian diaspora, and that the outcome will clarify the legal rights of married women.

Ghana’s legal framework for such disputes remains evolving. The case highlights tensions between customary family practices, which traditionally vest authority in the extended family and family head, and statutory law regarding spousal recognition and inheritance rights. The distinction between legally recognized marriage and informal relationships with children remains central to the court’s task.

Brimpomaa’s public statement supporting Serwaa signals that at least one significant family member recognizes her legal claim. However, the family head’s contrary position demonstrates that family consensus does not exist, and that the court will ultimately determine the question.

The case will proceed through the judicial system with a critical hearing scheduled for October 28, 2025, at which the court is expected to rule on questions of legal standing and capacity before addressing the substantive claims about widowhood rights and funeral authority.