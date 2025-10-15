Lukaku Brothers Allege Extortion Over Father’s Funeral Arrangements

Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku and his brother Jordan have made heartbreaking allegations that they’ve been unable to properly lay their father to rest due to what they describe as extortion attempts in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Roger Lukaku, a former footballer who represented Zaire (now DR Congo) and spent most of his playing career in Belgium, died on September 28 in Kinshasa at age 58. Two weeks later, his sons claim they’re still struggling to bring his body home for burial.

In an emotional Instagram statement, Romelu revealed the brothers had planned a funeral for this Friday in Belgium but were forced to change those plans. He indicated that certain decisions made in Kinshasa would now require the funeral to take place in the Congolese capital instead.

“Our dad passed away on the 28 of September and we as brothers tried everything to bring his corpse back to Europe but we felt that we were being extorted by some people,” Romelu wrote. The striker didn’t provide specific details about who was allegedly involved or the nature of the extortion claims.

The situation has left both brothers devastated. Romelu expressed that if their father were alive today, he wouldn’t accept what’s happening. “It breaks our soul for us to not put our father to rest. But some people didn’t want it,” he continued, adding that the ordeal has helped them understand why their father kept them away from certain individuals.

Roger Lukaku’s football journey began with Vita Club in his homeland before he moved to Africa Sports d’Abidjan in Ivory Coast. He arrived in Belgium in 1990, playing for second-tier club Boom before featuring for Seraing, Germinal Ekeren, and later Mechelen and Oostende, scoring 47 goals in 135 Belgian top-flight appearances. He also had a brief stint in Turkey with Genclerbirligi.

When Roger’s death was first announced, Romelu shared a touching childhood photo with his father on social media, writing about his gratitude and the permanent impact of the loss. “I’m forever grateful and appreciate you. Life will never be the same,” he posted, acknowledging that his father had protected and guided him uniquely.

The current situation highlights the complexities that can arise when prominent athletes with international connections face family tragedies involving multiple countries. Cross-border funeral arrangements often involve navigating different legal systems, cultural expectations, and occasionally, as the Lukaku brothers allege, opportunistic actors seeking to exploit grief.

Neither Romelu nor Jordan has indicated when the funeral in Kinshasa might take place, nor have they revealed whether they’ll be able to attend. The allegations add another layer of tragedy to what should be a period of mourning and remembrance for two brothers who’ve lost their father.

Roger Lukaku’s legacy extends beyond his own playing career to the remarkable achievements of his sons. Romelu has become one of Europe’s most prolific strikers, while Jordan has carved out his own professional career. Both have frequently credited their father for instilling in them the dedication and resilience needed to succeed at football’s highest levels.