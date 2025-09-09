Luckiest Ghana donates to Oguaa Traditional area to support festival

The Luckiest Ghana, a leading gaming organisation, has donated a variety of items to the Oguaa Traditional Council to support this year’s Fetu Afahye.

The items included cartons of assorted soft drinks, cartons of beer, bottles of schnapps, bottled water, a 43-inch television set, and an undisclosed sum of money.

On behalf of the traditional council, Nana Kojo Krah I, the Chief of Staff, and Nana Ekua Abookyi VI, the Paramount Queen Mother of Oguaaman, received the donation and expressed their gratitude.

Mr Micky Osei Berko, a veteran actor and ambassador of the company, described the support as a significant and necessary gesture as the Lukiest game itself was regarded as a festival for the Ghanaian people.

“For us, this festival represents community, heritage, and joy; values we strongly identify with. That is why being here is very important,” he emphasised.

Nana Ekua Abookyi, expressing gratitude for the gesture, noted that the support was a reminder that corporate Ghana continued to recognize the cultural wealth of the Central Region.

“Year after year, your support strengthens our celebration. We are grateful for this bond,” she said.

Beyond the donation, the Luckiest Ghana also hosted the heavily patronised Artistes’ Night which featured dancehall star Shatta Wale as the headline artiste, turning the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium into a large party ground.

His performance turned the festival grounds into a sea of music, dance, and excitement, adding a spark of modernity to the festival.

The atmosphere was one of colour and rhythm as the city’s streets, already glowing with orange, pulsed with music and dance late into the night.