Lower West Akim MP Cuts Sod for FIFA-Standard AstroTurf in Asamankese

…Project set to boost youth development, sports, and community cohesion

Member of Parliament for Lower West Akim, Hon. Owen Kwame Frimpong, has broken ground for the construction of a FIFA-standard AstroTurf pitch at the Methodist Park in Asamankese, marking a significant step toward sports development and community upliftment in the constituency.

The sod-cutting ceremony, which drew scores of residents, traditional leaders, and youth groups, is part of the MP’s 2024 campaign pledge to enhance infrastructure and create more recreational opportunities for the youth.

Hon. Frimpong described the initiative as a “legacy project” that will not only nurture football talent but also create a safe and inclusive space for recreation.

“This project is not just about sports—it is about investing in our youth, promoting healthy living, and transforming Asamankese into a hub for talent and opportunity,” he stated. “Our young people deserve modern facilities that can help them grow and thrive.”

A Catalyst for Social and Economic Development

The new AstroTurf pitch is expected to serve multiple purposes, including hosting district and regional football tournaments, offering structured spaces for schools and youth clubs, and acting as a venue for social gatherings and civic engagements.

In a constituency where dusty parks and limited recreational spaces have long stifled sporting aspirations, this modern facility will be a game-changer.

The durable, all-weather surface will allow year-round play and reduce injuries, creating consistent opportunities for training, talent discovery, and development.

Community leaders also believe the facility could attract national attention and economic activity to the area, including coaching clinics, youth camps, and potential investment in local sporting enterprises.

Call for Collaborative Support

Hon. Frimpong used the occasion to call on other well-meaning Ghanaians and philanthropists to support the project, specifically appealing to renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama to contribute to the effort.

“We are making a bold move today, but completing this project will require partnership. I appeal to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama and other patriotic individuals to come on board and support this noble initiative,” the MP said.

The project is being undertaken in phases, with funding sourced from the MP’s share of the Common Fund, local fundraising efforts, and potential private sector contributions.

The Broader Impact of AstroTurfs

Across Ghana, AstroTurf pitches have become symbolic of progress, helping reduce juvenile delinquency by offering constructive alternatives, fostering discipline through organized sport, and bridging gaps between communities.

With this project, Asamankese joins the growing list of towns seeking to harness the power of sports as a development tool, offering youth a platform not just to play, but to dream.

Construction is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks, with the facility projected to be completed by early 2026.

The Chief of Asamankase, Osaberima Adu Darko, also pledged to support the project and expressed great enthusiasm in having an astro turf pitch in his community.