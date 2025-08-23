Lower producer inflation must reach shops and markets – Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu has urged government, businesses and households to act after Ghana’s Producer Price Inflation fell to a near two-year low of 3.8 percent in July 2025.

The decline, he said, was driven largely by lower mining and manufacturing costs and offers an opportunity to ease consumer price pressure if savings flow through supply chains.

“Lower producer inflation translates to slower consumer price growth but only if cost savings flow through the supply chain. Businesses paying less for raw materials and services have an opportunity to pass those savings on. The drop in mining and manufacturing prices is especially significant as these sectors drive a large share of our industrial output,” Dr. Iddrisu said.

He called on government to lock in stability with targeted incentives for mining and manufacturing, urged firms to use lower input costs to innovate rather than simply boost margins, and asked households to shop smart and question mark ups.

The Producer Price Index measures changes in prices received by domestic producers and often signals future consumer inflation. After easing from 18.5 percent in April to 10.2 percent in May, producer inflation fell further to 3.8 percent in July, the lowest since November 2023. Dr. Iddrisu warned that rising utilities and transport costs remain risks to a sustained recovery.