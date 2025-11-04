Love in the Spotlight: Kojo Antwi shows appreciation to publicist in heartwarming gesture

In a touching display of gratitude, the highlife Maestro surprised his publicist, Timothy Kweku Antwi-Otoo, with a special gift at his wedding ceremony in Accra.

As Kweku Antwi-Otoo exchanged vows with his partner, Mrs. Hannah Antwi-Otoo over the weekend, Kojo Antwi rode onto the scene on a horse-drawn carriage, presenting with humility to the newlyweds with a beautiful wedding ring wrapped with a wrapper.

The News Editor and Producer with Media General’s Onua TV and FM, Kweku Antwi-Otoo, was visibly moved by the thoughtful gesture, which was met with applause and cheers from the wedding guests.

Fans and media personalities present couldn’t help but be touched by the musician’s kind and appreciative nature.

This isn’t the first time Kojo Antwi has made headlines for his generous gestures.

In 2020, he played the father’s role at Efia Antwiwaa Kajah’s wedding, a die-hard fan of his brand, showcasing his love and appreciation for the adorable lady.

Reacting to the gesture, Kwaku Antwi-Otoo described Kojo Antwi as the best music legend, loved by many across the world.

“The humble and affable Maestro has made our day with such a gesture, and we are grateful for that”.

Mr. Antwi-Otoo said “this was iconic, memorable and it will forever be in our hearts.

He expressed gratitude to the music icon, stating that his family would never forget his love and kindness.

The heartwarming moment has captured the hearts of fans, solidifying Kojo Antwi’s reputation as a kind and generous artist.