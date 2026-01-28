Louisa Nana Bema Boakye writes: Christiana Agyapong Be The Angel Of Leadership By Example. Kennedy Lacks Of It

Christiana Agyapong could have been a guiding voice, gently encouraging Kennedy Agyapong to offer a sincere and thoughtful apology to the party as a whole, and, if possible, to the former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. It’s so clear that Christiana Agyapong had no opportunity to serve as a moderating influence, advising Kennedy Agyapong to extend a considered and appropriate apology to the party at large, and, where necessary, to the former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

When repeated appeals for an elder to offer an apology are met with silence, it invites a moment of reflection rather than confrontation. An elder who chooses harsh language, circulates unverified claims, and publicly belittles a fellow citizen or a brother gently weakens the moral influence entrusted to age and experience.

Respect is not a gift that comes with years alone; it grows from character, humility, and thoughtful leadership. The guidance elders offer to younger generations carries weight only when it is grounded in conduct that reflects patience, fairness, and self-restraint.

What is most concerning is not disagreement itself, but the unwillingness to acknowledge missteps when they occur. Such reluctance quietly erodes mutual respect and diminishes the democratic values we strive to pass on. When accountability is set aside and unkind words replace measured truth, the damage reaches beyond the individual, touching institutions, traditions, and the collective conscience of society.

Leadership, especially in public life, is most enduring when it is shaped by discipline, integrity, and restraint. History reassures us that truth does not need raised voices to survive. It speaks softly, yet firmly, and in time, it prevails.

It is in this calm assurance that many hold faith that God will vindicate the innocence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and gently bring to light every falsehood and ill intention directed against him.

NEW YORK CITY CHAPTER

WOMEN’S ORGANIZER – USA