Louisa Annan Unveils Uplifting Gospel Song “I’m Coming Lord”

Ghanaian gospel singer and worship leader Louisa Annan has released her brand-new single, “I’m Coming Lord” — a moving anthem rooted in God’s Word, crafted to uplift, strengthen, and inspire believers around the world.

More than just a song, “I’m Coming Lord” is a heartfelt declaration of faith and surrender — a musical journey that draws listeners closer to God. It serves as a reminder of His goodness, faithfulness, and enduring love for His people.

Known for her authenticity and powerful ministry, Louisa Annan delivers this spirit-filled track with grace and anointing. Her soul-stirring vocals and deep connection to worship shine through each verse, making the message of the song resonate with believers in every season of life.

The single’s artwork — adorned with angelic wings and heavenly clouds — perfectly reflects its divine theme, symbolizing a heavenly encounter and a call to deeper communion with God.

Whether in moments of struggle or victory, “I’m Coming Lord” encourages believers to draw near to the Lord, remain thankful, and trust the One who never fails.

The song is now available on all major streaming and download platforms.

Follow Louisa Annan on social media for more updates, worship moments, and inspiring content. https://ffm.to/louisa-annan-im-coming-lord