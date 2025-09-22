Louisa Annan Set to Release New Single “I’m Coming Lord”

UK-based Ghanaian songwriter, preacher, and gospel artiste Louisa Annan is gearing up to inspire music lovers with her upcoming single titled “I’m Coming Lord.” The much-anticipated track will be officially released on October 4, 2025.

Buzz is already building around the release, with fans and industry insiders describing it as a defining moment in Annan’s career. Known for her unique fusion of cultural depth and spiritual passion, Louisa continues to push the boundaries of gospel music.

“I’m Coming Lord” is expected to strike a powerful chord with audiences worldwide, carrying a heartfelt message wrapped in rich musical artistry. The single represents not just a new song, but a bold step forward in Louisa Annan’s ever-evolving journey as a gospel minister.

Mark your calendars for October 4 and prepare to be uplifted by the grace-filled sounds of Louisa Annan.