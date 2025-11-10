Louisa Annan Secures Nomination at Western Music Awards 2025

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, preacher, and performer Louisa Ida Annan, popularly known as Louisa Annan, has captured the spotlight with her nomination in the 9th Edition of the Western Music Awards.

The talented gospel artiste has been recognized in the prestigious category of “Diaspora Artist of the Year,” marking a remarkable milestone in her blossoming music career.

Known for her series of hit songs and powerful performances, Louisa Annan has become a household name across Europe, mesmerizing audiences with her unique sound, heartfelt lyrics, and unwavering passion for gospel music.

Over the years, she has solidified her reputation as one of the most talked-about Ghanaian artists making waves on the European gospel scene.

With her soulful vocals, captivating rhythms, and commanding stage presence, Louisa Annan continues to inspire and touch lives globally. Her nomination at the Western Music Awards 2025 stands as a testament to her exceptional talent, growing influence, and dedication to excellence in music ministry.