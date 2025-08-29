Lottery Authority’s Social Arm Transforms Communities Across Ghana

Ghana’s National Lottery Authority has channeled millions of cedis into community development projects, reaching over two million people through its charitable foundation established four years ago.

The NLA Good Causes Foundation operates on proceeds from lottery games and corporate partnerships, focusing on health, education, youth development, and cultural preservation across the country’s 16 regions.

Since launching in October 2021 with initial funding of $60,000 from Ivory Coast’s lottery partner, the foundation has constructed toilet facilities, drilled boreholes, and provided medical support to underserved communities.

Recent projects include classroom blocks in the Eastern Region, financial aid for meningitis outbreak response in the Upper West, and support for tidal wave victims in coastal areas. The foundation issued 92 assistance cheques in the first seven months of 2025 alone.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the lottery authority’s Director-General, presented GHS 100,000 to combat the Upper West meningitis outbreak and equal amounts to support Volta Region communities affected by coastal flooding.

The foundation also commissioned a three-unit classroom facility in Akanteng, complete with staff quarters, washrooms, and water supply systems. Cultural activities received backing through donations to traditional festivals including Homowo and Kwahu celebrations.

Sports development initiatives included GHS 60,000 for Real Tamale United’s premier league promotion campaign and GHS 100,000 for skills training programs targeting persons with disabilities.

National Coordinator Kadiri Abdul Rauf Issifu oversees operations spanning infrastructure development, educational scholarships, and medical outreach programs. The foundation previously supported the government’s YouStart entrepreneurship program with GHS 20 million over two years.

Healthcare interventions have included medical equipment donations to hospitals, psychiatric facility upgrades, and community health screenings in rural areas. Educational support extends to scholarship programs and technology labs for schools in remote districts.

The lottery authority generates foundation revenue through its Caritas platform, which manages promotional games for businesses and financial institutions. Private lottery operators also contribute through licensing agreements.

Ghana’s lottery operations follow legal requirements to support disadvantaged populations including orphans, elderly citizens, and physically challenged individuals. The foundation structure aligns with similar lottery-funded charitable programs across Africa and globally.

World Lottery Association members contributed nearly $83 billion to social causes in 2022, with Ghana’s lottery authority replicating international best practices in community development funding.

Future plans include expanded water projects, healthcare facility improvements, and continued educational infrastructure development across regions with limited government resources.