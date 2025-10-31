Lottery Authority Plans Technology Overhaul to Combat Revenue Losses

Ghana’s National Lottery Authority will deploy 5,000 new point-of-sale terminals through a banking partnership as part of sweeping reforms aimed at modernizing operations and eliminating illegal operators bleeding state revenue, officials revealed during parliamentary testimony this week.

Director-General Mohammed Abdul-Salam announced the collaboration with Fidelity Bank while appearing before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, explaining that obsolete equipment would be replaced with modern terminals expected to significantly boost sales and revenue starting next year. The technology upgrade represents one component of broader efforts to recapture lottery income currently flowing to unlicensed operators.

The NLA chief told legislators that current equipment limitations hamper the Authority’s ability to extend services across Ghana, creating gaps that illegal operators exploit. Abdul-Salam expressed confidence that new terminals would be distributed to legitimate operators once enforcement actions eliminate unauthorized lottery activities that currently thrive in areas where the NLA maintains no physical presence.

Beyond hardware modernization, the Authority is pursuing legal clarification from the Attorney General regarding an arrangement with the Coalition of Concerned Lotto Agents and Writers Association of Ghana to implement a sticker-based verification system distinguishing licensed operators from illegal ones. The initiative seeks to address structural weaknesses in how Private Lotto Operators are currently regulated.

Abdul-Salam characterized the regulatory challenges as stemming from operators who engaged in illegal activities before registration and continue unlawful practices even after obtaining licenses. The proposed sticker system would require all writers registered under Private Lotto Operators to display identification that enforcement agencies could verify using smartphone scanning technology, creating a simple mechanism for field compliance checks.

The Authority previously launched a registration exercise for lotto writers in September 2024, introducing identification stickers displaying operators’ names, locations, phone numbers and payment details, with enforcement beginning September 1, 2025. Each sticker incorporates a QR code generated upon payment of the GH¢250 annual registration fee, allowing compliance teams to instantly verify licensing status during site visits.

The technology-driven verification approach represents a significant shift from previous enforcement methods that struggled to differentiate legitimate businesses from unauthorized operations. Abdul-Salam stated during an August press conference that the sticker reform would sanitize the industry while ensuring revenues flow into appropriate government accounts for national benefit.

Ghana loses substantial sums annually to illegal lottery operators who exploit winning numbers drawn by the Authority without paying licensing fees or taxes. Industry stakeholders have long complained that unlicensed individuals profit unfairly from infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that legitimate operators fund through registration payments.

The Private Lotto Operators structure creates particular challenges for regulatory oversight. Some operators secured licenses despite previous involvement in illegal activities, while others continue unlawful practices alongside licensed operations. This blurred boundary makes enforcement difficult and allows revenue leakage that undermines the Authority’s financial performance.

Kwaku Duah Tawiah, Executive Secretary of CLAAG, urged lotto writers to refuse working with unregistered operators, warning that those engaging illegitimate partners would receive no association support if caught violating regulations. His comments reflect frustration within the legitimate operator community over competition from unlicensed entities.

The collaboration between NLA and CLAAG signals industry recognition that both regulatory authority and operator cooperation are necessary to address illegal activities effectively. Previous enforcement efforts often faced resistance from operators who saw regulation as burdensome rather than protective of their investments in licensing and compliance.

Parliamentary scrutiny of the Authority’s sales and distribution prompted Abdul-Salam’s appearance before the Public Accounts Committee, where declining lotto revenue became a focus of questioning. The technology investments and enforcement initiatives represent the Authority’s response to legislative concerns about underperformance in revenue generation.

The Fidelity Bank partnership for terminal deployment follows banking sector patterns of supporting government revenue collection infrastructure. Banks typically provide payment terminals under arrangements where transaction fees and improved cash flow management create mutual benefits. Details of the commercial terms weren’t disclosed during parliamentary testimony.

The 5,000-terminal figure suggests ambitious geographic expansion beyond current NLA coverage. Ghana’s lottery industry operates through networks of small retailers, kiosks and dedicated lottery shops scattered across urban and rural communities. Extending official terminals into areas where illegal operators currently dominate could recapture significant market share.

Andrew Tuah, NLA’s Head of Operations, noted that the registration initiative launched in September 2024 faced technical delays but proceeded with renewed commitment under the current director-general’s leadership to restore industry sanity. His comments acknowledge implementation challenges that slowed initial rollout efforts.

The timeline for full deployment extends into 2026, with Abdul-Salam indicating that coming months would see both terminal distribution and illegal operator elimination proceed simultaneously. The phased approach reflects practical constraints around procurement, training, and enforcement capacity needed for nationwide implementation.

Abdul-Salam’s appointment as Acting Director-General in January 2025 brought new momentum to reform efforts that had stalled under previous management. President John Dramani Mahama appointed him effective January 15, 2025, with a mandate to strengthen Authority operations. His subsequent initiatives suggest a more aggressive approach to addressing longstanding industry problems.

The sticker verification system already launched in September 2025, meaning enforcement mechanisms exist even as terminal deployment continues. This sequencing allows the Authority to demonstrate regulatory seriousness while building out technological infrastructure for legitimate operators who comply with registration requirements.

Success of the dual technology and enforcement strategy depends on multiple factors including Attorney General clarification of legal frameworks, cooperation from legitimate operators who must display stickers and accept terminals, and sustained enforcement pressure against illegal operations that may resist displacement from lucrative markets.

Ghana’s lottery industry contributes millions annually to government coffers when properly regulated, with funds supporting social programs and development initiatives. Revenue losses to illegal operators represent not just Authority underperformance but foregone public resources that could finance national priorities.

The Private Lotto Operators licensing framework, established to bring order to a previously chaotic industry, ironically created new challenges by legitimizing some operators without fully eliminating illegal practices. The current reforms attempt to close loopholes that allowed licensed and unlicensed operations to coexist in ways that undermined regulatory authority.

Geographic gaps in NLA presence reflect resource constraints and historical expansion patterns that prioritized urban centers and high-density areas. Rural and peri-urban communities often lacked official lottery access, creating opportunities for unauthorized operators who filled market demand without regulatory compliance.

The smartphone-based verification system reflects broader digitalization trends across Ghana’s public sector, where mobile technology enables compliance monitoring that would be prohibitively expensive through traditional methods. QR code scanning provides instant authentication without requiring centralized database access during field checks.

Whether 5,000 terminals prove sufficient for nationwide coverage remains uncertain. Ghana’s population exceeds 30 million spread across diverse geographic conditions ranging from coastal cities to remote northern communities. Distribution strategies will need to balance market potential against operational costs in lower-density areas.

Banking sector involvement through Fidelity Bank brings private sector efficiency and commercial incentives to government service delivery. Banks possess existing payment infrastructure, technical expertise, and maintenance capabilities that accelerate deployment compared to purely government-led initiatives.

The Authority projects that reforms will significantly improve operations and revenue generation, though specific targets weren’t disclosed during parliamentary testimony. Success metrics will likely include increased sales volumes, expanded geographic coverage, reduced illegal operator presence, and higher treasury remittances from lottery activities.

As implementation proceeds through 2026, stakeholders across Ghana’s lottery industry will be watching whether technology investments and enforcement actions deliver promised improvements. The outcome will influence not only NLA’s financial performance but also broader debates about public sector modernization and regulatory effectiveness in industries plagued by informal operations.