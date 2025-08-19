Lost Dutch Masterpiece Emerges After 300 Years in English Estate

A significant seascape by Willem van de Velde the Younger, the preeminent marine painter of the Dutch Golden Age, has surfaced in England after centuries hidden in a private collection.

Titled Men-o-war becalmed offshore and drying their sails, with seafaring folk working on the beach, the oil painting dates to 1680–1685, created during van de Velde’s time working in London under royal patronage. Until now, art historians only theorized its existence based on a smaller fragment identified decades ago. Its discovery reshapes our understanding of the artist’s later English period.

The painting’s potential was first hinted at in 1990 by the late maritime art expert Michael S. Robinson.

He noted a smaller Dutch work depicting a galliot seemed stylistically and compositionally linked to a larger, unknown van de Velde piece, suggesting it might have been cut down. Robinson’s theory remained unproven until specialists at Woolley and Wallis auctioneers examined the newly found canvas.

They consulted leading Dutch van de Velde authority Dr. Remmelt Daalder, who confirmed its authenticity. Daalder highlighted the low horizon, carefully grouped ships, and signature treatment of sunlight filtering through high clouds onto the sails as hallmarks of van de Velde’s mature style. “This complete work is an important addition to the oeuvre of the most influential marine painter of the 17th century,” Daalder stated.

Ed Beer, Paintings Specialist at Woolley and Wallis, called the unveiling “thrilling and historically significant.” He noted the work offers a tangible link to the maritime world van de Velde so masterfully captured.

The painting, measuring 31.8 x 51.5 cm and bearing the artist’s rounded English-period signature, descended through the family of John Edward Rudge. It likely entered the collection via his ancestor Edward Rudge, a noted botanist and antiquary, in the late 18th or early 19th century.

Van de Velde the Younger moved to England around 1672 with his father, also a renowned marine artist, after an invitation from King Charles II. Both artists spent the rest of their lives in London, serving elite patrons and defining maritime art for generations.

The newly discovered masterpiece will be auctioned at Woolley and Wallis in Salisbury on September 3, 2025, carrying an estimate of £8,000–£12,000.