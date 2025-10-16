Loss and Damage Fund Approves US$250 Million for Climate-Hit Nations

A major global climate fund has taken a decisive step toward delivering financial support to vulnerable countries. The Board of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) concluded its seventh meeting in Manila by approving a landmark $250 million initiative.

This decision, centered on the Barbados Implementation Modalities (BIM), paves the way for the fund’s first call for funding proposals set to launch at the upcoming COP30 climate summit. The move signals a critical shift for the FRLD from its establishment phase to actively disbursing resources.

Board Co-Chair Richard Sherman described the meeting as historic. “We have now approved the BIM, along with a set of policies that will allow the BIM to be operational,” Sherman said. He emphasized the need to demonstrate tangible action for developing nations grappling with climate impacts.

The new funding window will offer grants between $5 million and $20 million per intervention over a six month application period starting December 1. FRLD Executive Director Ibrahima Cheikh Diong called the launch a testament to their commitment, noting it will support communities facing irreversible climate change effects.

The Board also cleared the path for countries to access money directly or through partnerships with major climate funds. This country led approach is designed to empower nations to drive their own climate response strategies based on local needs.

However, the fund’s success hinges on more resources. Initial pledges of $768 million are acknowledged as a start, but they fall far short of the vast needs. The Board has therefore agreed to begin a formal replenishment process in 2027 to secure more capital.

With these decisions operationalized, the fund’s secretariat now focuses on implementation, aiming to transform planning into direct support for frontline communities.