Lordina Mahama Promotes Mahama Cares Health Programme

Ghana’s First Lady Lordina Mahama has urged citizens with chronic non-communicable diseases to utilize the upcoming Mahama Cares health initiative.

Speaking at a medical screening for retired Assemblies of God ministers in Accra on June 7, 2025, she explained the Ghana Medical Trust Fund programme aims to address healthcare gaps, particularly for conditions inadequately covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“This programme will ensure regular care for people battling long-term illnesses, and it places a strong emphasis on preventive healthcare at the community level,” Mahama stated during the event at Ringway Gospel Centre. Over 145 retirees received screenings for blood sugar, cancer, prostate health, and general wellness, with urologists, gynaecologists, dietitians, and general practitioners providing personalized medical advice and medications.

The quarterly screening initiative fulfills a September 2024 commitment by Mahama’s foundation. Reverend Dr Harry Insaidoo, President of the Retired Ministers and Spouses Association, acknowledged the support: “Every three months, doctors thoroughly examine you, prescribe medications, and offer guidance. This is one of the most impactful interventions we’ve received.”

The community-focused Mahama Cares programme, preparing for implementation, targets management of chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. This aligns with the Lordina Foundation’s ongoing efforts to expand healthcare access for underserved populations, including former public service contributors.