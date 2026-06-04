Looted Libyan Weapons Now Arming Nigerian Extremists, UN Says

Weapons looted during Libya’s 2011 conflict have spread across West Africa and reached extremist groups in Nigeria and the Sahel, the United Nations (UN) warned this week.

Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, raised the alarm at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday as delegates gathered to confront the global spread of illicit firearms.

She said weapons keep fuelling violence long after wars officially end. Arms looted or diverted during and after the conflict that toppled Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi later surfaced across the wider Sahel, including Niger, Burkina Faso and Nigeria, she noted.

Some of those weapons reached extremist fighters, Nakamitsu said, showing how arms from one war can destabilise neighbouring countries years later. She warned that ending a conflict does not end the danger, because “they continue to circulate. They are sometimes hidden,” she said.

Nakamitsu added that the spread of small arms keeps undermining peace efforts across much of Africa south of the Sahara even after fighting stops. She linked illicit weapons to terrorism, human rights abuses, and sexual and gender based violence, framing the problem as a development and rights challenge rather than a security matter alone.

She also flagged newer trafficking methods that complicate enforcement, including ghost guns, 3D printed firearms and disassembled weapon parts that grow harder to trace once smugglers move them across borders.

The UN noted that member states adopted an action programme in 2001 to tighten national laws, secure stockpiles and curb illicit trafficking, followed by the 2005 International Tracing Instrument to standardise how weapons are marked and traced. The body said it continues to help countries through technical assistance, policy guidance and capacity building aimed at strengthening borders and keeping arms out of illegal markets.