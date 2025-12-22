Lookman Vows Super Eagles Will Win AFCON Title

Ademola Lookman has pledged Nigeria will bring the Africa Cup of Nations trophy back home after their disappointing World Cup elimination. The Atalanta forward spoke Sunday as the Super Eagles prepare for the tournament starting December 21 in Morocco.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the final playoff match held in Rabat last month. Lookman acknowledged the setback remains painful for the team and the nation but insisted the squad is determined to convert that disappointment into motivation for a strong AFCON campaign.

The 28 year old winger emphasized the tournament represents another opportunity for Nigeria to demonstrate its quality on the continental stage. He expressed excitement about carrying the pressure of expectations while helping the team perform at the highest level throughout the competition. The CAF Player of the Year described the chance to represent Nigeria in Morocco as a privilege.

Lookman reflected on Nigeria’s close call at the previous tournament in Côte d’Ivoire, where the Super Eagles finished as runners up after losing to hosts Ivory Coast in the final. He stressed that maintaining the unity and togetherness within the squad will be crucial to going one step further this time. The forward believes those qualities have defined the team and will be essential for success in Morocco.

The Nigerian squad brings considerable quality and experience to the tournament. Beyond collective effort, Lookman highlighted that individual performances at crucial moments could determine how far Nigeria progresses. He pointed out that once all the elements come together properly, the team is capable of achieving great things on the African stage.

Nigeria’s World Cup elimination intensified scrutiny on the national team program and coaching staff. The Nigerian Football Federation issued a formal apology to President Bola Tinubu and Nigerian citizens following the painful defeat. The NFF subsequently filed a complaint with FIFA alleging DR Congo fielded ineligible players, though the matter remains under investigation.

The 2025 AFCON will be contested between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026, marking the first time the tournament takes place over the Christmas and New Year period. Nigeria competes in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda. The tournament format features 24 teams with the top two from each group plus the four best third placed teams advancing to the knockout rounds.

Ivory Coast are defending champions after completing a memorable comeback to defeat Nigeria in the 2024 final held in Abidjan. That loss represented Nigeria’s ninth runners up finish at the continental championship. The Super Eagles last won the tournament in 2013 when they defeated Burkina Faso in South Africa.

Lookman enters the tournament as one of Africa’s most decorated players following his remarkable 2024 season. The London born forward scored a historic hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final as Atalanta defeated Bayer Leverkusen, becoming the first player to score three goals in a one legged European final since 1969. His exceptional performances earned him the 2024 CAF African Footballer of the Year award and a place among the Ballon d’Or nominees, where he finished 14th.

The winger has registered eight goals in 35 appearances for Nigeria since switching his international allegiance from England in 2022. His current club form has been inconsistent this season, with just three goals across all competitions for Atalanta. However, his experience and quality remain vital to Nigeria’s hopes of ending their 12 year continental title drought.

Morocco opens the tournament Saturday against Comoros in Rabat. Nigeria begins their campaign December 23 against Tanzania at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. The Super Eagles will then face Uganda on December 27 before concluding group stage action against Tunisia on December 30.