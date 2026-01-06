Lookman Downplays Osimhen Confrontation After Nigeria AFCON Win

Ademola Lookman has dismissed as insignificant his on pitch confrontation with Victor Osimhen during Nigeria’s commanding 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 round of 16 on Monday. The heated exchange momentarily overshadowed the Super Eagles’ dominant display that secured their quarter final berth with a perfect four wins from four matches.

The incident occurred in the 63rd minute at Complexe Sportif de Fes with Nigeria already comfortably ahead 3-0. Lookman, who had assisted both Osimhen goals earlier, attempted to take on a defender rather than passing to Osimhen, who was positioned for a potential hat trick. The Galatasaray striker confronted his teammate, reportedly shouting “It’s a team game, pass the ball” while gesturing angrily.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi intervened to separate the players but was reportedly pushed aside by the visibly frustrated Osimhen. Ndidi was later seen consoling Lookman. Following the confrontation, Osimhen appeared less willing to make attacking runs when Lookman had possession. Coach Eric Chelle substituted Osimhen for Moses Simon just five minutes after the clash in the 68th minute.

After the final whistle, Osimhen headed directly to the tunnel without participating in post match celebrations or the team huddle with his teammates. He did not engage in the customary handshakes and was reportedly the first Nigerian player to reach the team bus. Officials prevented other players from approaching him immediately after the match.

Speaking at the post match press conference where he received the player of the match award, Lookman downplayed the significance of the exchange. “I have not seen Osimhen, but I don’t think that matters. Vic is our number one guy; everybody knows this. He’s a top striker. So all of that doesn’t matter,” he stated. When pressed about the incident, Lookman added, “Nothing happened, it was just a discussion on the pitch. I don’t know what the big issue is.”

Head coach Chelle declined to discuss the matter publicly, indicating it would be handled internally. “This is the question about my management. What happened on the pitch will stay in the group. I don’t need to tell you what happened or what will happen. I will keep that to me,” Chelle said according to journalist Osasu Obayiuwana. The coach reportedly expressed unhappiness with the episode and hinted that Osimhen could face internal sanctions.

Moses Simon defended Osimhen publicly after the match, characterizing the striker’s intensity as part of his competitive nature. “I think I didn’t see anything which some people said he did something bad. But we are all a team and there is nothing to talk about,” Simon told Soccernet.ng. He described Osimhen as “always a fighter in the team” and emphasized mutual dependence between the striker and his teammates.

The match itself showcased Nigeria’s attacking prowess. Lookman opened scoring in the 20th minute with his third goal of the tournament, finishing from an Akor Adams cutback. Osimhen doubled the advantage five minutes later after Adams slightly flicked on Lookman’s cross to the back post. Lookman turned provider again in the 47th minute, crossing for Osimhen to tap home Nigeria’s third goal into an open net after Mozambique made a defensive substitution.

Adams crowned an outstanding performance by scoring his first AFCON goal in the 75th minute, receiving a pass from Lookman and unleashing a powerful right footed strike from 15 meters. The result extended Nigeria’s tournament tally to 12 goals in four matches, making them the highest scoring team at AFCON 2025. They became the first side this tournament to score four goals in a single match.

Lookman’s overall contribution proved exceptional. He recorded one goal, two assists, and created six chances, the most by any player on the pitch. His AFCON career statistics now stand at six goals and five assists in 10 appearances. Alongside Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, Lookman has emerged as a contender for AFCON 2025 Player of the Tournament after being named in the Group Stage Best XI.

Nigeria’s defensive organization also impressed. Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey kept Mozambique completely shut out, with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali not required to make a single save. The clean sheet marked Nigeria’s first of the tournament and demonstrated improved defensive solidity to complement their attacking firepower.

The Super Eagles now advance to face either Algeria or Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in Saturday’s quarter final in Marrakesh. A potential match against DR Congo would offer redemption after Nigeria were eliminated by the Leopards on penalties during World Cup qualifying in November. Algeria finished group stage with a perfect record and conceded just once, representing potentially Nigeria’s sternest test.

Whether the Osimhen Lookman incident affects team chemistry heading into the quarter finals remains uncertain. Both players have been instrumental to Nigeria’s success, with Osimhen scoring three tournament goals and Lookman providing consistent creativity. The squad’s ability to resolve internal tensions privately while maintaining performance standards could prove crucial to their championship ambitions.