London Stansted has been named the world’s most frustrating airport in a November 2025 study, with nearly eight out of every ten flights departing late, according to research published by Sail Croatia.

The study analyzed 50 major international airports globally, scoring them from zero to 100 based on delay rates, passenger density, and lost baggage search volumes. Higher scores indicated poorer travel experiences for passengers.

Stansted topped the list with 28 million passengers moving through a compact terminal footprint, creating severe overcrowding and limited seating during peak travel periods. The airport received a frustration score of 64.80 out of 100, the worst rating among all terminals examined.

The research identified three other British airports among the five most problematic in the world. Gatwick handles more than 43 million travellers annually and continues to suffer from packed terminals and regular delays, while Heathrow faces ongoing congestion, with one in four flights running late and thousands of passengers reporting lost baggage annually.

Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport ranked second on the global frustration index. The American hub processes 108 million passengers yearly, making it the busiest airport by passenger count worldwide. The facility struggles with persistent overcrowding and records 35,000 annual online searches for lost luggage tracking information.

Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris secured third place, with more than six out of every ten flights operating behind schedule. Despite serving 70 million passengers annually and having adequate physical space, the French hub faces ongoing operational challenges that contribute to delays.

The comprehensive ranking included both European and American terminals. Newark Liberty International Airport, Vienna International Airport, and Seattle Tacoma International Airport also appeared in the bottom ten for traveler satisfaction.

Passenger density emerged as a critical factor in airport frustration levels. Gatwick operates with just seven square kilometers of space while managing 43 million annual passengers, resulting in overcrowding that leaves travelers struggling to find seating during connection waits.

Lost baggage tracking proved another significant pain point. Heathrow generates more than 5,000 annual online searches from passengers seeking missing belongings, highlighting systemic handling problems at Europe’s busiest terminal.

The study revealed that London Stansted maintains the highest global delay rate at 75.5 percent, meaning three quarters of all departures fail to leave on schedule. This figure substantially exceeds delay rates at other major international hubs, even those processing higher passenger volumes.

A spokesperson from Sail Croatia attributed the widespread airport difficulties to rapid expansion in global air travel over recent decades. Passenger numbers have increased from 2 billion to nearly 10 billion, yet airport infrastructure was never designed to accommodate such massive volume increases.

The company’s representative noted that budget airlines transformed air travel accessibility approximately 20 years ago, making flights affordable for far more people. This democratization of air travel created unprecedented pressure on terminals that were constructed for much smaller passenger loads.

The research methodology examined publicly available data on flight punctuality, terminal size measurements, and online search patterns for lost baggage assistance. Analysts compiled information across all 50 airports to create standardized comparison metrics.

For frequent flyers, the findings highlight the need for extra planning and buffer time when travelling through Europe’s busiest hubs, where delays, overcrowding and inconsistent baggage handling remain routine challenges despite significant infrastructure investment.

British travelers face particular difficulties, as three London airports occupy spots in the global top five most frustrating terminals. This concentration suggests systemic issues within United Kingdom airport operations rather than isolated problems at individual facilities.

The November 2025 timing of the report captures peak travel season data, when airport strain typically reaches its highest levels. Holiday periods and summer vacation months intensify existing capacity problems at already overwhelmed terminals.

Airport authorities at several ranked facilities have announced expansion plans to address identified problems. However, construction timelines mean travelers will continue facing current conditions for several more years before improvements materialize.