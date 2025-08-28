London Set to Host Major African Investment Summit with $1 Trillion in Assets

Africa’s premier investment gathering returns to London next month with institutional investors managing over $1 trillion in assets expected to attend the two-day event.

AFSIC – Investing in Africa 2025 will convene more than 1,300 executives and fund managers on October 14-15.

The summit enters its 12th year as the continent’s leading investment gateway, connecting African businesses with global capital through structured deal-making sessions. Event organizers have compiled a comprehensive deal book featuring over 300 projects valued at approximately $10 billion across multiple sectors.

New features for 2025 include rapid-fire 60-second business pitches designed to maximize investor exposure. The format will launch each “Meet the Investor” session with high-energy presentations from African companies seeking funding.

British International Investment and Manufacturing Africa will lead specialized sessions highlighting investment-ready opportunities. The event also introduces focused panels on critical minerals, reflecting growing international interest in Africa’s natural resource potential.

Sector-specific streams will cover banking, infrastructure, fintech innovation, sustainable development, agriculture, and power generation. Top-performing fund managers are scheduled to reveal current capital deployment strategies across these areas.

The expanded programme includes in-depth country investment summits for 13 African markets: Uganda, Mauritius, Ethiopia, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Zambia, Kenya, South Africa, Botswana, Rwanda, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt. Government leaders and private sector experts will present market dynamics and investment frameworks.

Zanaco, Zambia’s leading transaction-focused financial institution, joins as a platinum sponsor alongside returning supporters British International Investment and Executives in Africa. Economic Development Board Mauritius will again sponsor the event’s networking and business matching application.

The African Investments Dashboard, which powers the deal book, claims to have facilitated over 1,000 deals across the continent since its launch. The platform curates investment opportunities and matches them with suitable capital sources.

AFSIC positions itself as a results-driven forum rather than a traditional conference format. Organizers emphasize direct deal engagement over presentations, with structured networking designed to facilitate actual transactions.

Registration remains open through the event website as organizers target their largest attendance to date. The London venue reflects the city’s continued role as a gateway for international investment into African markets.