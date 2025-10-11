London Mayor Pushes for Immigration Review Affecting Ghanaian Workers

Ghanaian migrants living and working in the United Kingdom may find some relief as London Mayor Sadiq Khan pushes for the government to review immigration rules that could put up to 300 Transport for London workers at risk of deportation.

The new visa regulations, which took effect in July 2025, raised the salary threshold for visa sponsorship to £41,700 per year for new applicants and removed some transport roles, including station assistant, from the skilled worker list. The changes have left many migrant workers, including Ghanaians employed across London’s transport network, facing uncertainty about their future.

Khan told the London Assembly on October 9 that TfL staff had been “left in limbo” and expressed support for efforts to pause the measures. His deputy for transport, Seb Dance, has written to the Minister for Migration and Citizenship about the plight of affected employees.

The bulk of the affected workers came to the UK on skilled worker visas or graduate visa schemes and currently work in Tube stations. Many believed they could transition into skilled worker positions after their initial two year graduate visas, according to the RMT union.

TfL currently pays a £31,000 starting salary for graduates, while trainee station staff earn between £35,300 and £41,800. The upper end is only £100 above the new minimum salary threshold, creating a precarious situation for workers whose roles have been reclassified.

Caroline Russell, who leads the Green Party on the London Assembly, described the affected staff as “people who had done everything right” and have “had the rug pulled out from under their feet.” She said many now struggle to sleep at night due to worry about their future.

During Mayor’s Question Time, Khan emphasized that the changes affect not just TfL but also hospitality, health and social care, construction, and creative industries. He noted that the government has moved the goalposts, particularly affecting workers who could transition to higher skilled jobs and higher wages over time.

For Ghanaians in the UK, many of whom hold skilled worker or graduate visas and work in transport, healthcare, and other essential sectors, the Mayor’s intervention offers hope that their contributions to the UK economy will be recognized. The outcome could determine whether many of these workers are able to continue living and working in the country.

Russell told reporters she heard directly from TfL workers who feel abandoned by a system they trusted. One worker said he cannot sleep at night and doesn’t know what to tell his wife and family. Another, expecting her first child, is terrified she will be forced to leave the country before her baby is born.

“They’ve spent thousands of pounds to be here, worked hard to gain qualifications, invested everything and now they’re being told they have no place here,” Russell stated, calling it a complete betrayal of the promise they were given.

RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey welcomed the Mayor’s support and called for the government to halt the changes. He described the affected workers as people doing essential frontline jobs who help keep London moving every day.

Any relaxation of the rules could help sustain the flow of remittances to Ghana, one of the country’s most important foreign exchange sources. Remittances from Ghanaians abroad play a crucial role in supporting families and contributing to the national economy.

The changes could also reopen opportunities for students and dependents affected by stricter visa restrictions introduced in recent years. Ghana has strong bilateral ties with the UK, with thousands of students and workers contributing to both economies.

TfL is obliged to comply with the Home Office changes, which will remain in effect until at least the end of 2026. A TfL spokesperson said the organization is working with affected colleagues as their visas approach expiry to understand whether they have other routes to work in the UK.

The Home Office maintains that the immigration reforms are designed to restore order and end dependence on lower skilled international recruitment. However, critics argue the sudden changes have created hardship for workers who planned their lives around existing rules.

Labour’s Transport spokesperson on the London Assembly, Elly Baker, said the situation doesn’t feel fair to people who are doing jobs in good faith for Londoners. She welcomed the Mayor’s intervention and called for treating people with decency and respect.

For now, Ghanaian migrants and other affected groups are watching closely, hoping that the review will lead to a fairer system that values skills and contribution over arbitrary income thresholds, keeping families together and livelihoods intact.