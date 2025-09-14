London Conference Targets Major African Investment Opportunities

The 12th annual AFSIC investment conference returns to London on October 14-15, 2025, positioning itself as the premier platform for connecting African businesses with global capital across the continent’s most promising sectors.

The two-day event, now in its 12th year, expects over 1,300 delegates including institutional investors, private equity firms, and top African executives, making it the largest annual Africa investment summit taking place outside of Africa.

Backed by major supporters including British International Investment, the World Bank, and Proparco, AFSIC has established itself as the go-to matching platform for live investment opportunities across infrastructure, energy, fintech, agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

The conference’s structured approach focuses on facilitating actual deal flow rather than theoretical discussions. Organizers will distribute a comprehensive Deal Book containing over 300 investable African opportunities, complemented by the African Investments Dashboard digital platform for sourcing private sector deals.

“AFSIC is highly focused on the matching of live investment opportunities,” said conference organizer Rupert McCammon, emphasizing the event’s practical approach to connecting capital with viable projects across the continent.

The agenda includes sector-focused panels delivering actionable insights from industry leaders, country summits showcasing emerging opportunities in key African markets, and quickfire pitching sessions highlighting high-growth ventures. Pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings and networking receptions provide additional opportunities for direct investor-promoter connections.

The conference takes place at Park Plaza Westminster in London, providing a central location for international attendees. Additional special events include the popular “Meet African Dealmakers” evening session on October 14th, designed specifically for deal-focused networking.

The event attracts a diverse mix of capital sources, including development finance institutions, family offices, venture capital funds, and private equity firms actively seeking African exposure. This variety ensures project promoters can access different types of funding suitable for various development stages and risk profiles.

AFSIC’s digital integration through mobile apps and online platforms allows delegates to schedule meetings, browse investment opportunities, and continue conversations beyond the two-day conference. This technology-enabled approach reflects the event’s evolution to meet modern investor expectations for efficient deal sourcing.

For African businesses, the conference provides direct access to international capital that might otherwise require extensive marketing efforts and multiple overseas trips. The concentrated format allows companies to meet numerous potential investors within a focused timeframe.

The timing coincides with growing international interest in African markets, driven by demographic trends, infrastructure needs, and expanding consumer markets across the continent. Recent global economic shifts have also highlighted Africa’s potential as a diversification opportunity for international portfolios.

Development finance institutions’ involvement signals the conference’s alignment with sustainable development goals and impact investing trends. This backing provides additional credibility for projects seeking both commercial returns and positive social or environmental outcomes.

The conference’s 12-year track record demonstrates sustained interest in African investment opportunities despite various global economic cycles. This longevity reflects both the persistent capital needs across African markets and the consistent investor appetite for exposure to the continent’s growth potential.

Registration remains open through the event website, though organizers indicate strong advance booking suggests limited availability. The concentrated format and high-level attendee profile make advance registration essential for meaningful participation.

As African economies continue developing and international investors seek diversification opportunities, events like AFSIC serve critical roles in facilitating the capital flows necessary for sustainable continental development and growth.