London Commemorates Legacy of Transatlantic Slave Trade

City Hall hosted its annual remembrance event on Thursday, marking UNESCO’s International Day for the Remembrance of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and its Abolition.

The gathering brought together community leaders, artists, and residents to reflect on the painful history and lasting impact of the slave trade while celebrating the resilience of African and Caribbean heritage in London.

Chaired by BBC broadcaster Eddie Nestor, the event featured a keynote address from Black Studies scholar Dr. Denise E. Noble. Other speakers included Arthur Torrington of the Windrush Foundation, academic Dr. Javeria Khadija Shah, and fashion designer Lucy Isaiah. The program also incorporated music, poetry, and dance performances by artists of African and Caribbean descent.

This year’s theme, “We Rise: Remembering the Past, Reimagining the Future,” emphasized the ongoing need to confront racism and inequality. It also aimed to center the voices and histories of Londoners whose ancestors were affected by the transatlantic slave trade.

In a significant step toward lasting recognition, the Mayor recently confirmed that London’s first permanent memorial to the victims of transatlantic slavery will be installed in Docklands. Titled The Wake by artist Khaleb Brooks, the monument will serve as a place of education and reflection. Additionally, a sister memorial is planned in Ghana, strengthening ties between London and the African continent.

Deputy Mayor for Communities and Social Justice, Dr. Debbie Weekes-Bernard, reiterated the importance of such commemorations. “We continue to work toward a fairer, more inclusive city,” she said, “while ensuring these stories are never forgotten.”