Lomé Hosts Major UK Africa Trade Forum

Togo will host over 700 participants for the fourth edition of the United Kingdom West and Central Africa Francophone Trade and Investment Forum (UK WCAF IV) on November 12 and 13, 2025, at Hotel 2 Février in Lomé. The event marks the first time the forum convenes on African soil since its inception in 2022, signaling deepening economic ties between the United Kingdom and francophone African nations.

The gathering brings together government officials, private sector leaders, investors, and representatives from international financial institutions across a dozen African countries including Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Guinea, Mauritania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Senegal. United Kingdom diplomatic and economic officials will participate alongside their African counterparts to strengthen trade and investment partnerships.

President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé of Togo serves as patron for the event, underscoring the strategic importance his government places on diversifying economic partnerships and attracting international investment. Finance and Budget Minister Essowè Georges Barcola emphasized the forum’s significance, stating that hosting the global event in Lomé symbolizes Togo’s commitment to building bridges between continents, cultures, and capitals in service of inclusive and sustainable development.

DMA Invest organized the forum in partnership with Her Majesty’s Government, the Togolese Republic, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), and UK Export Finance (UKEF). The collaboration reflects growing institutional support for Africa UK commercial relationships beyond traditional anglophone partnerships.

The forum will highlight investment opportunities, trade partnerships, and financing mechanisms to strengthen economic cooperation between the United Kingdom and francophone countries in West and Central Africa while addressing national economic priorities and ongoing reforms to enhance competitiveness and investment attractiveness. Discussion topics include access to finance, support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), insurance and reinsurance, agribusiness, and education.

Togo’s selection as host venue reflects its strategic positioning as a bridge between francophone Africa and the Commonwealth, following its official accession to the organization in 2022. Under President Gnassingbé’s leadership, Togo has established itself as a model of stability, reform, and economic growth, recognized for progress in improving the business climate and developing modern infrastructure.

The forum targets West and Central Africa’s combined market of over 350 million inhabitants, representing one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions. Together, these integrated areas form a platform of opportunities for British companies in sectors including energy, infrastructure, agribusiness, logistics, finance, and digital services.

Since the first edition in 2022, the UK WCAF Forum has generated more than £1 billion in cumulative trade and investment. Notable achievements include mobilizing over £170 million for transformative infrastructure projects in Benin and Togo, including development of a strategic road corridor linking the two countries to boost regional trade and West African economic integration.

UKEF’s financial commitment to the region demonstrates the United Kingdom’s expanding engagement with francophone Africa. Support has grown from £4 million to over £1 billion over five years, reflecting confidence in the region’s economic potential and reform trajectory. This dramatic increase signals a fundamental shift in British commercial strategy toward previously underserved markets.

New collaborations between London and Lomé will emerge under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme, which grants preferential access to the United Kingdom market for several African countries including Togo. This preferential treatment aims to accelerate export growth and economic diversification across participating nations.

The forum will conclude with presentation of the Awards for Excellence in Francophone Africa, recognizing exemplary projects in innovation, sustainable development, and economic leadership across the continent. These awards celebrate achievements demonstrating impact and best practices worthy of replication.

Togo has significantly improved its ranking under the Trading Across Borders indicator by adopting multiple reforms focused mainly on digitization and reduction in delays for import and export procedures. The country has introduced reforms across construction permits, electricity and water access, property registration, and public procurement frameworks, making its business environment increasingly attractive to international investors.

West and Central Africa’s industrial potential, particularly in Central Africa, positions the region for rapid economic transformation. British companies increasingly view these markets as strategic destinations for long term investment rather than peripheral opportunities, driving sustained engagement through forums like UK WCAF.

The event reflects broader trends of African countries diversifying economic partnerships beyond traditional colonial era relationships. Togo’s Commonwealth membership exemplifies this strategy, creating pathways for enhanced trade with anglophone nations while maintaining strong francophone connections.