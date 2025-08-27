Local Firms Face Unfair Competition if Capital Rules Scrapped

Ghana’s manufacturing sector warns that removing minimum capital requirements for foreign investors would devastate local businesses already struggling with punishing borrowing costs and market pressures.

The Association of Ghana Industries opposes government plans to amend the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act, arguing the changes would create an uneven playing field that favors international competitors over domestic enterprises.

Eric Defor, who chairs AGI’s Economic Affairs Committee, says indigenous businesses already face severe disadvantages through high interest rates that range between 20 and 25 percent. Foreign investors, meanwhile, can access capital at rates as low as 3 to 6 percent.

“The GIPC Act specifically tries to protect certain aspects of our industries,” Defor explained. “If you lift that veil and allow everybody to come in, it will crowd out our indigenous businesses who are struggling to grow.”

His concerns center on basic market economics. A Ghanaian trader borrowing 110,000 cedis at local rates faces annual interest costs of roughly 22,000 to 27,500 cedis. A foreign competitor with equivalent funding at international rates might pay just 3,300 to 6,600 cedis yearly.

The math creates impossible competition scenarios for local entrepreneurs. “How am I going to compete with him when I’m paying 20-25 percent interest and he’s brought money at 3 or 4 percent?” Defor asked. “I’ll be crowded out completely.”

Current regulations require foreign investors to meet minimum capital thresholds before entering certain sectors. These rules aim to ensure serious commitment while protecting spaces for local business development.

Industry leaders argue that scrapping protections without addressing underlying structural problems would hollow out domestic enterprise. Ghana’s high lending rates reflect broader economic challenges including inflation, currency volatility and limited capital market depth.

The debate reflects tensions between attracting foreign investment and nurturing local industrial capacity. Supporters of liberalization argue that increased competition drives efficiency and economic growth, while critics fear it could destroy emerging businesses before they mature.

Defor advocates for strengthening domestic capital markets instead of removing foreign investment barriers. “What we need to do is find ways of supporting these industries with the capital that we have in Ghana,” he emphasized.

The manufacturing association represents companies across textiles, food processing, pharmaceuticals and other sectors that employ thousands of Ghanaians. Many members have invested years building market positions and developing local supply chains.

Economic analysts note that successful industrialization requires balancing openness with strategic protection for developing sectors. Countries like South Korea and Malaysia used phased liberalization to build competitive industries before fully opening markets.

Ghana’s investment promotion agency has yet to respond to industry concerns about the proposed amendments. The legislation would need parliamentary approval before taking effect, providing opportunity for further consultation.

For now, local manufacturers watch nervously as policymakers weigh economic philosophy against practical business realities. The outcome could determine whether Ghana builds industrial strength or becomes merely a market for foreign-produced goods.