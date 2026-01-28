Local Assemblies Face Deep Financial Management Weaknesses Says CLGA

The Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) has flagged deep rooted, system wide weaknesses across Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), warning that persistent gaps in planning, budgeting, procurement and auditing continue to undermine public financial management at the local level.

Only 12 out of 258 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have scored above 50 percent in the 2024 Public Financial Management Compliance League Table (PFMCLT). This represents just 4.5 percent of the total assemblies reviewed. The report, unveiled in June 2025, shows that local governance is still grappling with public financial management gaps even as the national compliance average rose to 32.8 percent in 2024, up from 22 percent in 2023.

La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly emerged as the top-ranked assembly on the 2024 league table, securing 1st place for its exemplary financial management and compliance. Kwadaso and Kpando Municipal Assemblies placed second and third respectively. Bottom of the rankings, Jirapa Municipal Assembly, Twifo/Hemang Lower Denkyira and Agona East District Assemblies placed 256th, 257th and 258th respectively.

In an advisory note issued following the report’s release, CLGA identified inadequate documentation of stakeholder consultations during the preparation of Annual Action Plans, with limited evidence of inclusiveness, gender sensitivity and citizen participation. The organization also cited weak alignment between Medium Term Development Plans (MTDPs), Annual Action Plans and Composite Budgets, leading to inconsistencies between approved development priorities and actual spending decisions.

Several assemblies were found to have overstated implementation achievements without verifiable evidence such as completion certificates, monitoring reports or photographic records, while the absence of documented mid year action plan reviews constrained effective monitoring and corrective planning. CLGA warned that these weaknesses undermine results based planning, erode the credibility of reported performance and reduce the effectiveness of development interventions at the local level.

In composite budgeting, the advisory highlighted the absence of documented stakeholder engagement in budget preparation, lack of mid year budget performance reviews and unsigned Budget Committee and Finance and Administration Sub Committee minutes, raising concerns over governance, accountability and audit assurance. Poor linkage between Composite Budgets, Annual Action Plans and Procurement Plans was also widespread, contributing to fragmented planning and weak implementation discipline.

Procurement practices were equally criticized, particularly the non use or limited use of the Ghana Electronic Procurement System (GHANEPS), untimely submission of procurement plans, unsigned Tender Entity Committee minutes and prolonged delays between pre award and award stages. The advisory further noted that limited contract awards to local firms reduce opportunities for local economic development within assembly jurisdictions.

“These gaps increase procurement risks, delay service delivery and expose assemblies to audit queries and value for money concerns,” CLGA cautioned in a release signed by its Deputy Executive Director, Gladys G. Tetteh.

On accounting and financial reporting, CLGA observed weak internal control systems, poor segregation of duties among finance officers and internal auditors, unsigned payment vouchers, delays in monthly bank reconciliations and late submission of quarterly financial reports. According to the centre, these deficiencies compromise financial transparency, heighten the risk of misstatements and weaken public confidence in financial reporting.

Audit performance also remained weak across several assemblies, with untimely submission of statutory audit reports, delayed implementation of audit recommendations and a high number of administrative and, in some cases, criminal issues recorded in management letters. CLGA said these trends reflect fragile accountability structures and limit the corrective role of auditing in strengthening public financial management performance.

The Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra and Volta Regions recorded scores above both the 50 percent benchmark and national average. Volta Region was particularly outstanding, with all 17 assessed assemblies surpassing the national average. The report noted that no metropolitan assembly crossed the 50 percent mark, although three performed above the national average.

United Nations Audit Advisor Dr Eric Oduro Osae, who officiated the launch, emphasized that the PFMCLT is a critical feedback tool for evaluating sub national performance. He highlighted Ghana’s recent credit rating upgrade by Fitch, noting that while macro level fiscal indicators are improving, local governments risk being left behind.

In response to the findings, CLGA has refined the PFMCLT assessment tool for the 2025 cycle to improve clarity of indicators, strengthen integration across the public financial management cycle and promote measurable improvements in compliance and performance. The centre urged assemblies to use the advisory as a diagnostic reform tool rather than a compliance exercise, stressing that addressing the gaps will strengthen fiscal discipline, enhance transparency and improve public confidence in local governance.

The 2024 assessment reviewed 258 out of 284 MMDAs. Three district assemblies were excluded due to security concerns. The PFMCLT continues to serve as a vital tool for promoting transparency and accountability in local governance. It is designed to strengthen public financial governance and enhance service delivery across all MMDAs.

CLGA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting assemblies through dialogue, capacity building and evidence based advocacy to strengthen public financial management at the local level. The initiative is implemented with funding from the European Union.