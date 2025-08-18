Liza Antwi: The West African Leader Turning Boardroom Strategy into National Impact

From corporate finance to educational transformation, the Liberian-based executive is redefining leadership in Africa.

When Liza Antwi speaks about trade, governance, or education, it’s not theory—it’s lived experience and proven impact. Over the past decade, the Country Director for Loita Capital Partners International in Liberia has driven a 30% surge in regional revenue, negotiated multimillion-dollar investment deals, and built partnerships that are reshaping West Africa’s economic future.

Her leadership transcends the boardroom. In January 2023, she was appointed Special Envoy on Trade and Investment to Liberia’s Vice President, a position that saw her shaping national strategies to attract investors and expand the country’s trade footprint.

She also served as Economic Adviser to Vice President Jewel Taylor, advising on economic positioning and governance reform.

On the continental stage, she delivered a widely quoted message at the second AFREXIMBANK Trade Roadshow at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town. Standing before an audience of policymakers and financiers, she emphasized: “Trade is the engine that will take us there,”

championing improved export growth and a stronger Liberian dollar through export-driven trade.

More recently, at the 2025 Liberia Investment Conference in Monrovia, she reinforced her commitment to economic sovereignty. Against calls from Liberia’s Vice President for a shift “from aid to investment,” Antwi’s presence reaffirmed private-sector readiness to drive inclusive development

Her academic and leadership credentials reinforce her authority. Liza holds an LL.M in International Trade and Investment Law, has completed Harvard Business School certifications in Leading with Finance and Corporate Directorship, and earned a Leadership Principles certificate from Cranfield University. She has been awarded the Global Golden Key Award for Outstanding Postgraduate Performance at the University of Pretoria and achieved a dissertation distinction for her research into Ghana’s “resource curse.”

But her influence is not limited to economics and governance. Liza serves on the Board of the Charles Yeboah Education Foundation, which provides scholarships, supports teacher development, and invests in school infrastructure across Ghana.

As a mother of three, her passion for educational access is deeply personal. “My lived experience as a parent enriches my perspective on the importance of giving every child the opportunity to thrive,” she reflects.

In a landscape where leadership is too often measured in quarterly profits, Liza Antwi is charting a different course—one where boardroom strategy meets societal transformation. Her vision is clear: build systems that create value for business, empower communities, and shape the next generation of African leaders. Guided by integrity and a faith-based commitment to equity, Liza Antwi represents a new archetype of African leadership—educated globally, rooted regionally, and relentlessly driven by inclusive, sustainable progress.