Liverpool Striker Alexander Isak Purchases Guard Dog After Death Threats

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has spent £30,000 on a protection dog after receiving death threats online following his controversial summer transfer and Sweden’s World Cup qualifying struggles.

The Swedish international will soon welcome a highly trained Doberman to protect him as he settles into life on Merseyside. The move follows abuse he has suffered since his British record £125 million move from Newcastle United in September, where the 25 year old went on strike to force through the transfer.

Isak and his Sweden teammates also faced social media death threats after finishing bottom of their group in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

A source close to the player told The Sun: “Alexander has had a very high profile summer thanks to the drawn out transfer to Liverpool and the high price the club paid for him. He wants to get settled off the pitch and getting a protection dog is an essential part of that.”

Phoenix Dogs, a specialist security dog provider that claims there is nothing more loyal than a protection dog, is supplying the Doberman to Isak. The company described the animal as beautiful inside and out and a fabulous beast.

Isak signed a six year contract worth £300,000 per week with Liverpool on September 1, becoming the most expensive signing in Premier League history. His switch to Anfield ended a protracted saga after he effectively went on strike while seeking a move, missing Newcastle’s preseason tour and their opening three league fixtures.

The Swedish striker joins a growing number of Premier League footballers investing in guard dogs amid rising cases of burglaries and targeted home invasions. Players including Marcus Rashford, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Everton defender Jake O’Brien have also acquired protection dogs for their families.