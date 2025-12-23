Liverpool confirm Alexander Isak underwent successful surgery for fibula fracture

Liverpool have confirmed that Alexander Isak successfully underwent surgery on Monday following a fibula fracture sustained during the 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday December 21, 2025.

The Swedish striker was injured in a challenge with Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven while scoring the opening goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Isak struck the ball into the net but went down immediately after Van de Ven slid through him, requiring several minutes of treatment on the pitch before being substituted in the 56th minute.

Liverpool issued a statement confirming that diagnosis revealed an ankle injury including a fibula fracture. The club confirmed the operation was completed Monday with Isak’s rehabilitation set to continue at the AXA Training Centre, though no timeframe has been placed on his return to action.

The 26 year old was introduced as a halftime substitute after a goalless first 45 minutes in which Tottenham midfielder Xavi Simons was sent off following VAR review for a late tackle on Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. Isak converted in the 56th minute with a composed finish past Guglielmo Vicario following a pass from Florian Wirtz.

Manager Arne Slot expressed concern immediately after the match, noting that when a player scores but does not attempt to return to the pitch, it usually indicates something serious. The Liverpool boss acknowledged it was difficult to know exactly what Isak had sustained but praised the quality of the goal before the injury occurred.

The injury represents another setback for Isak who has endured a difficult start to his Liverpool career since completing his British record 125 million pound transfer from Newcastle United in September 2025. The Sweden international has scored just three goals across 16 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, struggling with form and fitness throughout the campaign.

Isak previously missed four matches at the end of October and start of November with a groin injury which forced him off at halftime during the Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt. He started five out of nine matches since returning but the new injury compounds his disjointed introduction to Anfield.

The timing presents a significant challenge for Liverpool with Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo not ready to return from a muscle injury until early in the new year. Manager Slot is left with Hugo Ekitike, who scored Liverpool’s second goal against Tottenham, and the little used Federico Chiesa as his only senior forwards.

Ekitike has hit the ground running since moving to Anfield from Frankfurt for 79 million pounds last summer, scoring 11 times in 24 games in all competitions including eight in the Premier League. The French striker netted five goals in his last four games before the Tottenham match.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher described the suspected broken leg as a huge blow to Liverpool but suggested Mohamed Salah will now certainly remain at the club rather than pursuing a January departure. Carragher speculated that Liverpool might recall Harvey Elliott from his loan at Aston Villa and pursue additional attacking reinforcements including Antoine Semenyo who has a buyout clause available in January.

Medical experts suggest that if the injury is limited to the fibula fracture without ligament damage, Isak could potentially return between March and May depending on rehabilitation progress. A straightforward bone fracture typically requires at least two months recovery, significantly shorter than the nine month minimum for anterior cruciate ligament injuries that were initially feared.

Liverpool had been growing increasingly concerned about a significant injury before receiving confirmation of the fibula fracture. Initial fears centered on potential ACL damage after Isak clutched his left knee following the Van de Ven challenge, though subsequent reports suggested the damage was to his lower leg rather than the knee joint itself.

The victory over Tottenham marked Liverpool’s third consecutive win across all competitions as they maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table. Hugo Ekitike headed in Jeremie Frimpong’s deflected cross in the 66th minute to double Liverpool’s advantage before Richarlison pulled one back for Tottenham seven minutes from fulltime. Spurs captain Cristian Romero was sent off in stoppage time after picking up a second yellow card.