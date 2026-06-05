Liverpool Appoint Andoni Iraola to Replace Arne Slot

Liverpool have appointed Andoni Iraola as head coach on a two-year deal, replacing Arne Slot, who was sacked a year after winning the Premier League, the club announced Thursday.

Slot was removed from his role at the weekend after two seasons at Anfield. He led Liverpool to the league title in his first campaign in 2024-25 but could not repeat it this term, with the club finishing fifth.

Iraola, 43, arrives after three years at AFC Bournemouth, where he built a strong reputation in the Premier League. Last season he guided the Cherries to a sixth-place finish and into European competition for the first time in their history. According to ESPN, he emerged quickly as the leading candidate and was the only person Liverpool interviewed, a club that had admired him for years and once assessed him as a possible successor to Jürgen Klopp when he was at Rayo Vallecano.

The Basque coach said the appeal of the job needed little explanation. “You don’t need a lot of things to get attracted by Liverpool,” he told the club’s website, adding that the supporters, the squad and the chance to fight for titles made the move irresistible.

Iraola inherits a squad that won the title two seasons ago but slipped this year, with the task of restoring Liverpool to the top of the English game and into contention in Europe.