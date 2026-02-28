Literature Graduates Outperforming Economists in Running Ghana – Solomon Owusu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Director Solomon Owusu has praised President John Dramani Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang for delivering strong economic outcomes despite neither holding a formal economics qualification, describing their performance as a rebuke to some holders of economics degrees in Ghana.

Speaking on Saturday, February 28, 2026, Owusu drew attention to what he described as an irony at the heart of Ghana’s improving economic story. “The person leading the country is not an economist, and the vice president, the woman, is also not an economist,” he observed, noting that Mahama holds a degree in communications and Opoku Agyemang’s academic background is in English language and literature education.

Despite the absence of formal economics training at the top of the government, Owusu argued that the administration’s record speaks for itself. Ghana’s headline inflation has declined for more than a dozen consecutive months, dropping from above 23 percent in early 2025 to 3.8 percent in January 2026, its lowest level in over four years. The cedi appreciated by 40.7 percent against the US dollar in 2025, making it Africa’s best-performing currency for the year. Treasury bill yields have collapsed, with the 91-day bill falling to 6.45 percent from above 27 percent in late 2024, drawing record investor demand in successive auctions.

For Owusu, those numbers make for uncomfortable reading in certain professional circles. “If literature people are giving us these indicators, then we must question some of the degrees in economics coming into the country,” he said. He added that his own background in economics makes the results even more striking, arguing that basic economic principles linking interest rates, inflation, and exchange rate stability were being applied effectively even without formally trained economists at the executive helm.

The remarks are likely to generate pushback from opposition commentators who have argued that the macroeconomic gains are attributable to global commodity price trends, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme constraints inherited from the previous administration, and the Gold for Reserve strategy designed under a preceding framework.

President Mahama’s administration has been in office since January 2025, having won the December 2024 general election with 56.55 percent of the vote. The government is currently in the second year of its IMF programme, which runs through to the end of 2026.