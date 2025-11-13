Limpopo Musician Shebeshxt Remanded in Custody After Shooting

South African musician Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, performing as Shebeshxt, appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody on attempted murder charges. The 30-year-old lekompo artist was arrested during an intelligence operation in Bendor, outside Polokwane, on Wednesday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The charges stem from a violent confrontation in the early hours of Sunday, October 19, along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside Polokwane. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the victim and his friend reportedly greeted and praised Shebeshxt as fans when the accused allegedly responded by asking “Kgane aletlale ka nna?” before firing a shot at them. The bullet struck the victim in the jaw and damaged the window of a Nissan vehicle belonging to the witness.

The victim’s friend rushed him to Polokwane Provincial Hospital for medical treatment following the incident. Police initially opened a case of two counts of attempted murder at Westernburg Police Station before transferring it to the provincial investigation unit. Detectives secured an arrest warrant on Tuesday, November 11, which led to the musician’s apprehension the following day.

During the operation, police also seized the suspect’s vehicles for forensic analysis as part of ongoing investigations. Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe stated that authorities are taking this matter very seriously and appointed a dedicated team to ensure no stone is left unturned. The police commissioner emphasized that the law applies equally to all citizens, regardless of their public profile.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi confirmed the state is confident in its case against the controversial rapper. The artist now faces charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, and unlawful possession of a firearm. The postponement was necessary to allow authorities to finalize their investigation and potentially add more charges to the existing case.

The case is set to resume on November 21 at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court. The NPA revealed that the musician is also facing other charges in a pending case including two counts of attempted murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Shebeshxt will remain in custody until his bail application hearing.