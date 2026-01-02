Limited Partnership Act Key to Ghana Private Equity Growth

Ghana’s private equity industry is looking to pending legal reform as a potential catalyst for growth, with the Limited Partnership Act expected to unlock new investment opportunities and strengthen the country’s position in the regional market as the sector seeks to attract billions in institutional capital.

Amma Gyampo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (GVCA), said the association is working closely with the Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF) and the Ministry of Finance to ensure the Act’s passage. She noted that the legislation will align Ghana’s legal framework with global best practices and make the country more competitive for international investors.

We may be behind more mature venture capital and private equity markets, but if we can get this Act passed by 2026 in a way that makes Ghana competitive, then we would have delivered a major win for the ecosystem, Gyampo stated during recent industry discussions. The association has undertaken extensive consultations and drafting work to ensure the framework reflects global standards while addressing local market realities.

The proposed legislation would formalize limited partnerships, a common legal structure for private equity and venture capital funds worldwide, facilitating fund formation, investor protection and efficient capital deployment. Currently, many funds must establish entities abroad in jurisdictions including Mauritius due to gaps in domestic legal infrastructure, limiting Ghana’s ability to attract larger deals and institutional capital while creating additional complexity and costs.

Without limited partnership legislation, Ghanaian fund managers often resort to offshore holding companies, undermining efforts to domicile capital locally and build a robust domestic investment ecosystem. The absence of this foundational legal structure represents a significant impediment compared to regional competitors including Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria that maintain clearer frameworks for alternative investment vehicles.

Industry experts highlight that beyond capital attraction, the Act could drive broader economic benefits including job creation, small and medium enterprise (SME) scaling and enhanced governance standards. Passing this Act is not just about finance; it’s about giving Ghana’s private equity industry the tools to deliver sustainable impact and regional competitiveness, Gyampo emphasized.

The push for the Limited Partnership Act comes as Ghana’s private equity sector, valued at approximately $6.93 billion in assets under management as of 2023, has experienced dramatic growth from a single $6 million fund in 1992 to nearly 70 fund management companies operating 72 funds today. This represents average annual increases of 23 percent in assets, positioning Ghana among West Africa’s leading recipients of private capital.

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) issued a transformative directive in May 2025 requiring pension funds to allocate at least 5 percent of assets to domestic private equity and venture capital firms by 2026, making Ghana the first African country to mandate rather than merely permit such investments. With pension assets reaching GH¢86.4 billion ($6.2 billion) by end 2024 and projected to surpass GH¢100 billion by late 2025, the mandate could unlock approximately $337 million in growth capital.

However, the absence of limited partnership legislation constrains how effectively this capital can be deployed. Fund managers face regulatory barriers including mandatory Ghanaian domicile requirements and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) licensing procedures regarded as burdensome, dissuading some international fund managers from active involvement despite market opportunities. The Limited Partnership Act would streamline these processes while maintaining oversight.

Gyampo noted that only about 1 percent of pension assets are currently invested in the real economy through private equity and private debt funds. As a result, we are unable to undertake larger deals or scale transactions to the level required, she stated at the GVCA Members and Partners Cocktail Soirée held in Accra, which brought together industry stakeholders to network, share insights and strengthen collaboration.

The legislation is particularly relevant as Ghana seeks to position itself as a hub for private equity in West Africa following the country’s successful debt restructuring and improved macroeconomic stability. Private equity in Ghana is expanding beyond traditional industries, increasingly targeting high-growth areas including agriculture, financial technology (fintech), healthcare, logistics and renewable energy that align with national development priorities.

Speaking at the GVCA Conference held in April 2025, Gyampo emphasized that Africa’s pension and insurance sectors are sitting on the opportunity of a generation. Diversification into high-growth, well-managed local private equity funds is smart risk management and essential for financing strong companies that create stable jobs, provide good salaries and nurture prosperity that will, in turn, grow our pension assets from within.

Domiciling fund vehicles in local currencies is critical to anchoring that growth domestically, avoiding value erosion and building a virtuous cycle of local resilience and inclusion across African markets, she added. The Limited Partnership Act would facilitate this local domiciliation by providing the legal infrastructure necessary for establishing and operating funds within Ghana’s jurisdiction.

The GVCA Conference highlighted urgent needs for stakeholders to invest in ecosystem-building activities including training Limited Partners, developing financial infrastructure, nurturing public interest and attracting women and young talent. These initiatives should be pursued alongside advocacy for policy and regulatory reforms that reassure asset allocators and facilitate capital deployment into alternative assets.

Key players from Africa’s private equity and pensions industries came together at the conference to launch an industry-wide Compact championing local institutional asset allocations to venture capital and private equity. The inaugural signatories included advisors, fund managers and Funds of Funds such as Deloitte, EY, KPMG, Aruwa Capital, Oasis Capital and Savannah Impact Advisory, as well as influential allocators and regulators including the SEC, NPRA, Impact Investing Ghana and the Ashesi University Endowment Fund.

Matthew Boadu Adjei, GVCA Board Chairman and CEO of Oasis Capital, emphasized the potential of private equity in providing patient and long-term capital to SMEs in Ghana. He called for implementation of the Limited Partnership Act to support industry development, which is currently limited under the Companies Act that lacks specific provisions for alternative investment structures.

Market observers say the legislation could mark a turning point for Ghana’s private equity sector, which has grown steadily over the past decade but remains constrained by regulatory bottlenecks. Successful examples from other African jurisdictions demonstrate how appropriate legal frameworks can catalyze capital deployment and attract international fund managers seeking stable, predictable environments.

Beyond legal reform, industry leaders call for strategies to support women-led enterprises and integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards, ensuring that private equity contributes to inclusive and sustainable development across the country. More than half of Ghanaian pension providers now report exposure to private capital, with approximately 65 percent planning to increase allocations within five years.

Gyampo succeeded Hannah Acquah as GVCA CEO in February 2025, bringing two decades of global management consulting experience in impact investing, innovative finance, philanthropy, eGovernment and private sector development. She is a founding member of Impact Investing Ghana and ScaleUp Africa and has consulted with global organizations including Vodafone, BlackBerry, Mastercard Foundation, YouthConnekt Africa Hub and Fund, GIZ and the European Union.

Under her leadership, GVCA is committed to strengthening Ghana’s private capital industry, minimizing investment barriers and enhancing collaboration between fund managers, portfolio companies, equity investors and pension funds. The association focuses on de-risking investments through policy, tax and legal harmonization, advocating for local domiciliation of funds, promoting co-investment platforms and professional development.

With momentum building behind the reform, industry leaders are calling for continued collaboration between government, regulators and fund managers to ensure timely passage and effective implementation. The Limited Partnership Act could position Ghana as a hub for private equity in West Africa, attracting both domestic and international investment and accelerating growth of high-potential sectors critical to the country’s economic development objectives.