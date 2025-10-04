Lil Win Drops New Banger “Atassa” Featuring Mophty

Ghana’s favorite entertainer, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, is back on the airwaves with another infectious hit titled “Atassa.” The award-winning actor and musician teams up with fast-rising vocalist Mophty to deliver a high-energy tune that perfectly blends humor, rhythm, and irresistible dance vibes.

Produced under Wezzy Empire Records, “Atassa” captures Lil Win’s signature playful style while showcasing Mophty’s smooth vocals and modern Afrobeats flair. The result? A feel-good party anthem guaranteed to dominate playlists and dance floors across the country.

Speaking about the track, Lil Win hinted that “Atassa” sets the tone for his highly anticipated upcoming album — a project that promises even more exciting collaborations and fresh sounds.

The official video, directed by one of Ghana’s top visual creators, is already in the works and will be released soon. Until then, fans can stream the audio version of “Atassa” across all major digital platforms and experience the infectious energy that Lil Win continues to bring to Ghanaian music.

Once again, Lil Win proves why he remains one of Ghana’s most versatile entertainers — effortlessly merging comedy, music, and culture into a sound that’s impossible to ignore.

Listen here https://audiomack.com/lil-win-10/song/atassa