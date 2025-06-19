Lil Wayne Scores 11th No. 1 Album With ‘Tha Carter VI’

Lil Wayne has secured his 11th career No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with Tha Carter VI, extending his historic run as all six installments of his landmark Tha Carter series have now topped the chart.

The achievement places him among an elite group of just eight artists with 11 or more No. 1 albums since the chart’s 1965 inception, tying Eminem and trailing only The Temptations (17), Drake and Future (16 each), Jay-Z (14), and Kanye West and R. Kelly (12 each).

The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 behind Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem, while dominating rap charts with Wayne’s 10th No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums tally. Tha Carter VI made an unprecedented splash on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with 17 simultaneous entries, led by “Hip-Hop” featuring BigXthaPlug and Jay Jones at No. 8. This milestone gives Wayne his 53rd top 10 hit, breaking his tie with Aretha Franklin for third-most in the chart’s history.

The New Orleans rap icon continues rewriting record books nearly three decades into his career, with Tha Carter VI demonstrating his enduring commercial appeal and cultural influence. The project’s strong showing comes 20 years after the genre-defining Tha Carter II, proving Wayne’s ability to evolve while maintaining his signature style that reshaped hip-hop in the 2000s. Industry analysts note the achievement is particularly significant given today’s fragmented music landscape, where veteran artists often struggle to compete with streaming-era stars.