Lil Carby champions the outsiders with gritty new single “Long Journey”

Rising Ghanaian artist Lil Carby sends a clear message of strength and endurance on his new single, “Long Journey.” The record speaks to the “black sheep”, the ones who keep grinding despite setbacks, doubt, and lost focus. It’s a call to stay grounded, keep moving, and never lose sight of purpose.

Rooted in the striking pulse of Asakaa music, “Long Journey” blends street realism with introspection. Lil Carby’s delivery is commanding and shaped by lived experience and quiet resilience. He confronts the struggle, offering motivation without pretense.

With this release, Lil Carby reminds survivors that those who walk the hardest paths often carve the strongest legacies.

Listen to “Long Journey” now https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/longjourney