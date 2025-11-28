Like Jesus Told Zacchaeus Come Down Ayariga Tells Ofori Atta

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has issued a strong challenge to former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, urging him to return to Ghana and account for what he described as years of financial mismanagement.

Speaking during the conclusion of the debate on the 2026 Budget in Parliament on Thursday, November 27, 2025, Ayariga accused the former minister of hiding behind ill health to avoid scrutiny. Today he is being asked to come and account for his stewardship and he is hiding behind the same sickness, he said.

The Majority Leader criticized Ofori Atta’s conduct while in office, arguing that his decisions inflicted severe damage on the Ghanaian economy. He referenced several controversies, including the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) contract, the National Cathedral expenditures and the management of the banking sector cleanup.

According to him, Strategic Mobilisation Limited is indeed an apt name for the manner in which Ken Ofori Atta managed the finances of Ghana. He and his cronies strategically mobilised and looted the coffers of this country.

Using biblically themed references to mirror Ofori Atta’s own parliamentary style, Ayariga cited Luke 19:1-10, comparing the former minister’s situation to that of Zacchaeus, a tax collector in the Bible. He argued that accountability, not sympathy, was required.

Even when he was sick and his own MPs wanted him to resign, he refused, he reminded the House. He quoted biblical verses year after year, so today I want to refer him to the Bible. Zacchaeus came down to face the truth.

In the biblical account, Jesus told Zacchaeus to come down from a sycamore tree where he had climbed to see the Lord. After Zacchaeus descended and welcomed Jesus into his home, he promised to give half of his possessions to the poor and repay fourfold anyone he had defrauded. Jesus declared that salvation had come to his house because he demonstrated repentance and accountability.

Ayariga drew parallels between Zacchaeus, who was a chief tax collector and wealthy from his dealings, and Ofori Atta, who served as Finance Minister. Just like Jesus said to Zacchaeus, come down immediately, we say, Ofori Atta come back immediately and account for your stewardship, the Majority Leader stated.

The Majority Leader also pointed to specific financial losses which he attributed to poor decisions taken under Ofori Atta’s tenure. He cited the GHC1.4 billion paid to SML without proper evaluation, the alleged $100 million Information Technology (IT) contract at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and what he described as wastage in the management of ambulance servicing contracts.

If we were dumping $58 million into a massive hole called a cathedral, we would not have been able to service our debts, he added.

Ofori Atta has been outside Ghana since late 2024, with his legal team submitting medical records showing he is receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic in the United States for cancer diagnosed earlier this year. The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) filed 78 charges against Ofori Atta and seven others on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The charges relate to corruption and corruption related offences arising from contracts between the Ghana Revenue Authority and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited.

The OSP has indicated that efforts are ongoing to secure his physical presence for investigations and arraignment. The office confirmed it will seek necessary court orders to serve charge sheets on accused persons who are reportedly outside the country.

A heated exchange erupted on the floor of Parliament on Friday, November 21, 2025, as Ayariga and Minority Leader Alexander Kwamina Afenyo Markin clashed over the continued absence of Ofori Atta. Ayariga argued that health concerns had only become a matter of national debate because Ofori Atta was required to account for his stewardship.

Ken Ofori Atta was very sick in this country. You could see the sickness in his face. But at that time, it was sweet to be a Finance Minister, he noted. How come that suddenly, because today he is being sought after by the law enforcement agencies, he cannot live in this country and is claiming illness? He was sick when he was the Finance Minister. We all saw it.

In response, Afenyo Markin firmly dismissed the suggestion that the former minister was avoiding accountability. He insisted that Ofori Atta’s condition and whereabouts had been openly communicated to the public. Let it be known that we all may go through health issues one way or the other. Don’t create the impression that he’s refused to return to Ghana, Afenyo Markin said, urging MPs not to politicise health matters.

He further underscored that the former minister had not concealed the purpose of his stay abroad. According to him, Ofori Atta has told the entire country that he is unwell and receiving treatment in the United States.

The Minister for Local Government, Ahmed Ibrahim, reminded the House of Afenyo Markin’s earlier assurance that Ofori Atta would be back in Ghana by February 18, 2025. He directly demanded an update on the former minister’s whereabouts. He gave us authoritative information that by February 18, 2025, the honourable former Finance Minister was going to be in Ghana. So I’m saying, where is the former Finance Minister, Ibrahim asked.

The OSP discovered that Strategic Mobilisation Entrepreneurship Limited, the precursor to SML, was incorporated on February 14, 2017, just three weeks after Ofori Atta became Finance Minister and shortly after the New Patriotic Party won the 2016 presidential election. Just four months after incorporation, the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority sought approval to engage the company through single source procurement, though the Public Procurement Authority rejected two sole source contract applications.

President John Dramani Mahama directed the termination of all public contracts awarded to SML by the Ministry of Finance and Ghana Revenue Authority on October 31, 2025. The OSP has announced it will seek to recover funds lost to the state and has demanded that SML refund GH¢125 million, described as unjust enrichment that the company received unfairly from the state.

Ayariga’s biblical reference adds a dramatic dimension to the mounting pressure on Ofori Atta to return to Ghana. The comparison to Zacchaeus, who came down from his hiding place to face Jesus and demonstrate repentance through restitution, carries both moral and political weight in a country where religious imagery often shapes public discourse.

The former Finance Minister’s prolonged absence has become a major point of contention in Parliament and continues to dominate discussions about accountability and governance in Ghana’s public sector.