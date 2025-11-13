Libya Deports Eighty Nigerian Migrants Over Irregular Stay

Libyan authorities have deported 80 Nigerian migrants detained in various holding facilities across the country as part of ongoing efforts to curb irregular migration and decongest overcrowded detention centres.

The Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM), working with the Nigerian Consulate in Tripoli, coordinated the repatriation exercise through Mitiga International Airport on Wednesday. The affected individuals had been detained in multiple facilities before being transferred to the capital under strict security for their scheduled return flight.

Migrant Rescue Watch, an organisation monitoring migrant welfare and human rights in Libya, confirmed the operation in a post on social media platform X. The deportation followed judicial directives issued by the Libyan Judicial Police acting on orders from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The group stated that undocumented Nigerian women were transferred to DCIM custody in Tripoli, where they were served judicial deportation orders before being sent home. Nigerian consular officials worked closely with Libyan authorities to ensure the migrants received proper documentation and consular assistance before departure.

The deportees are part of thousands of sub-Saharan African migrants who pass through Libya annually hoping to reach European shores through the Mediterranean Sea in search of better opportunities. Many end up stranded, detained, or become victims of trafficking and abuse.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly criticised conditions inside Libya’s detention centres, citing overcrowding, poor sanitation, and widespread cases of abuse and exploitation. These groups have documented numerous instances where migrants face dangerous and inhumane treatment while awaiting deportation or attempting to continue their journeys.

The latest deportation comes amid renewed efforts by Libyan authorities, in partnership with diplomatic missions, to regulate the presence of undocumented migrants and address concerns over human rights conditions in detention facilities. Officials say the initiative forms part of wider measures to manage migrant flows amid increasing international scrutiny.

Advocacy groups have urged African and European governments to prioritise safe migration pathways and address the underlying causes driving irregular migration. They warn that persistent crackdowns on migrants without tackling broader socio-economic issues will only lead to repeated cycles of dangerous migration attempts.

Libya has become a major transit point for African migrants seeking to reach Europe, particularly since the 2011 overthrow of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi left the country without a stable central government. The resulting power vacuum created opportunities for human traffickers and smugglers to exploit desperate migrants.

Humanitarian agencies have called on African governments to create stronger job opportunities and safer migration frameworks to discourage irregular journeys. They emphasise that economic instability, conflict, and lack of opportunities in home countries continue to push thousands of young Africans to risk their lives on perilous migration routes.

The Nigerian government, through its various diplomatic missions in North Africa, has conducted multiple repatriation exercises over recent years to bring back citizens trapped in detention centres across Libya and other transit countries. However, the flow of new migrants attempting the dangerous journey continues unabated.

International organisations working on migration issues stress that sustainable solutions require coordinated efforts between African nations, transit countries, and European destinations to create legal pathways for migration while protecting the rights and dignity of those already caught in difficult situations abroad.