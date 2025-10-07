Libya and Eni Restart Offshore Drilling After Five Year Pause

Libya’s National Oil Corporation has resumed offshore oil exploration activities with Italian energy giant Eni after a five-year interruption, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to revitalize its crucial petroleum sector.

The NOC announced that Eni North Africa has restarted exploration in Block 16/4 in waters northwest of Libya, including re-entering the exploratory well C1-16/4, also known as BESS-3. Drilling operations at this site were previously halted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resumption follows comprehensive technical and environmental assessments.

The restart represents a crucial development for Libya, which has struggled to maintain consistent oil production amid years of political fragmentation and periodic security disruptions. The NOC has set ambitious targets to boost crude oil and condensate production to 2.0 million barrels per day by 2025, and offshore exploration plays a vital role in achieving that goal.

Eni ranks among the largest investors in Libya’s oil and gas sector and jointly manages several projects with the NOC, most notably the Bahr Essalam natural gas project, one of the largest offshore fields in North Africa. The Bahr Essalam field, located approximately 120 kilometers northwest of Tripoli, contains over 260 billion cubic meters of gas reserves.

The resumed exploration activities focus on offshore areas in northwestern Libya, where Eni’s technical teams have begun conducting seismic surveys and geological studies to prepare for drilling new exploratory wells. These assessments will help determine the commercial viability of potential hydrocarbon deposits and inform future development decisions.

Libya’s oil sector has experienced significant volatility since the 2011 uprising that ended Muammar Gaddafi’s four-decade rule. Political divisions between rival governments and armed groups have repeatedly disrupted production, with oil facilities and export terminals becoming bargaining chips in broader power struggles.

Despite these challenges, petroleum remains absolutely central to Libya’s economy, providing the overwhelming majority of government revenue and foreign currency earnings. The country sits atop Africa’s largest proven oil reserves, estimated at 48 billion barrels, giving it enormous potential if political stability can be sustained.

In January 2025, the NOC launched its first exploration bid round in 17 years, offering 22 onshore and offshore blocks, including areas in the offshore Sirte Basin. That initiative has attracted interest from major international energy companies including Repsol and BP, signaling renewed confidence in Libya’s investment climate.

Eni’s decision to resume exploration reflects a calculated bet that Libya’s security situation has stabilized enough to justify renewed investment in long-term projects. The Italian company has maintained its presence in Libya even during the country’s most turbulent periods, viewing its relationship with the NOC as strategically valuable.

The exploration restart could provide important momentum for Libya’s broader economic recovery efforts. Increased oil production would generate additional revenue for infrastructure reconstruction and public services, while demonstrating to other foreign investors that the country’s business environment is improving.

However, significant risks remain. Libya continues to operate with competing political institutions, and disputes over oil revenue distribution periodically flare into confrontations that can shut down production. Any major security incident in the northwestern offshore region could force another suspension of exploration activities.

For now, the NOC and Eni are moving forward with their partnership, hoping that technical progress in exploration will translate into expanded production capacity within the next few years. The success of this resumed offshore program could influence other international energy companies’ willingness to commit resources to Libyan projects.

As drilling operations proceed in Block 16/4, both the NOC and Eni will be watching closely to see whether the exploratory well yields commercially viable results. Those findings will help determine whether Libya can realize its production targets and reclaim its position as one of Africa’s leading oil exporters.