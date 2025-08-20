LibreOffice 25.8 Strengthens Privacy Focus in Competitive Office Suite Market

The latest version of the world’s leading open-source office suite has arrived with a clear message: your documents belong to you.

LibreOffice 25.8, released today by The Document Foundation, continues the software’s tradition of putting privacy and digital sovereignty ahead of corporate data collection practices.

In an era of growing concern about cloud lock-in and surveillance capitalism, this update offers users complete control over their data. Unlike many mainstream alternatives, the software collects no personal information, requires no internet connection, and runs entirely on the user’s own computer.

The new version brings noticeable performance improvements, particularly for those working on older machines. Benchmark tests show Writer and Calc now open files up to thirty percent faster. The suite also handles memory more efficiently, making it suitable for virtual desktop environments and less powerful hardware.

For organizations still navigating the complicated world of Microsoft Office file formats, the update offers better compatibility. The developers have completely reworked word hyphenation and spacing and improved font management in presentations to match PowerPoint’s behavior. Spreadsheet users gain fifteen new functions previously unavailable in the open-source alternative.

The software now exports to the modern PDF 2.0 standard and includes several new scripting capabilities for advanced users. Those still running older operating systems should note that this version drops support for Windows 7, 8, and 32-bit systems, while macOS 10.15 users will receive this as their final update.

“LibreOffice gives end users full control over their documents, helping them to avoid reliance on third-party platforms that might compromise their data,” said Eliane Domingos, chairwoman of The Document Foundation. She emphasized that the suite keeps personal information where it belongs—with the individual.

The software remains completely free with no subscriptions, advertising, or hidden tracking. Businesses can access professional support through the foundation’s global network of certified partners.