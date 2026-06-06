LGBTQ+ Bill: NDC Zongo Caucus Coordinator Blasts Minority, Backs Majority’s Position

The Greater Accra Zongo Caucus Coordinator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Ismaila Ali Horoya, has defended the Majority’s handling of the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, popularly known as the LGBTQ+ Bill, while criticizing the Minority for what he describes as unnecessary complaints over the legislation.

Speaking on the ongoing debate surrounding the bill, Hon. Horoya argued that the legislation had gone through all the required parliamentary processes with the knowledge and participation of members from both sides of the House.

According to him, the Minority’s recent concerns about the contents of the bill are misplaced, as they actively took part in the deliberations and approval stages before its passage.

Hon. Horoya further challenged the Minority’s position by asking why the previous administration failed to assent to the bill if it was genuinely committed to its passage while in office.

He maintained that even if certain clauses were modified or omitted, Parliament retains the authority to amend the legislation after presidential assent, making the current controversy unnecessary.

“The Minority only wants to be heard. They are simply beating about the bush and their concerns should be ignored,” he stated.

However, the NDC Zongo Caucus Coordinator noted that one aspect of the bill that requires further clarification is the advertisement clause. He urged the Majority to provide clear explanations on that provision to avoid any misunderstanding among the public.

He stressed that while he supports the bill, clarity on the advertisement-related provisions would help address concerns and ensure effective implementation if the legislation eventually becomes law.

Story By Rebecca Lartey