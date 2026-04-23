Level One refresher course for Technical Athletics Officials held

A refresher course for technical officials for the African Senior Championship held in Accra.

70 participants took part in the course

The refresher course had a theory and practical components aimed at preparing the officials for the championship.

The course has facilitators including Chief Supt. Bawah Alhassan who took the participants through focused areas for the championship.

Dr. Timothy Mensah Director of Sports at KNUST,

and Cynthia Wise, National Deputy PE Coordinator, Ghana Education Service took participants through different drills.

The four-day event saw participants going through a series of test cases, theoretical and practical in a bid to abreast them with current standards, trends and requirements for such high profile events.

Ghana is hosting the biannual event for the first time in its over four decades history. The championship, dubbed Accra 2026 is set to open with a grand ceremony on Monday, May 12, at the Legon Sports Stadium.