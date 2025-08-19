Letshego Lists New Bond Series on Ghana Fixed Income Market

Letshego Savings and Loans Plc has listed two new debt instruments on the Ghana Fixed Income Market.

The listings are part of the company’s larger GHS 500 million medium-term note program, a move designed to raise capital and offer new investment opportunities.

The first instrument, Series LS005, is a four-year fixed-rate note offering a 20% coupon paid twice a year. It is set to mature in April 2029. The second, Series LS006, is a five-year floating-rate note. Its interest is pegged to the 182-day Government of Ghana Treasury Bill rate plus an additional 1%, with a minimum floor of 15% and a maximum cap of 24%. This series matures in April 2030.

Both notes are senior and unsecured, meaning they are not backed by specific collateral but rank above other forms of debt in case of default. The principal for each will be repaid in instalments on specified dates before the final maturity. The listing provides institutional and retail investors on the exchange with new options for fixed-income assets.

Letshego Ghana is a subsidiary of Letshego Holdings Limited, a group incorporated in Botswana and listed on that country’s stock exchange. The company provides savings and loan services across several African markets.