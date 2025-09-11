Let’s Celebrate Dr. Adutwum as the Most Impactful Education Minister of Our Time

It has come to my attention that Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, a former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in charge of Quality and Access, has alleged that Dr. Adutwum’s leadership style undermined the implementation of the Free SHS policy.

I find these assertions not only misleading but also a clear misrepresentation of the structures, processes, and facts governing the Ministry of Education and its agencies.

The Role of Technical Advisors

It must be emphasized that the Chief Technical Advisor to the Minister for Education has always been the Chief Director of the Ministry, ably supported by the heads of implementing Agencies. This has been the case across successive governments. The Ghana Education Service (GES), like other agencies, was represented at the highest levels by its Director-General. The deputies, including Dr. Tandoh, provided support through their Agency Heads. To suggest otherwise betrays a lack of appreciation of how the Ministry functions and demonstrates weak judgment regarding the involvement of technical staff.

Inclusion of Technical Staff

Contrary to the claims, Dr. Adutwum consistently engaged technical staff across the Ministry and its agencies. The Ministerial Advisory Committee, comprising agency heads and directors, has consistently served as the forum for technical deliberations and policy direction. For the GES specifically, in the absence of the Director-General, the Service was represented by any of the Deputy Director-Generals or other technical officers, including divisional directors.

It is, therefore, mischievous to suggest that technical expertise was sidelined during policy formulation or implementation.

Free SHS Success and Accountability

The Free SHS programme has been one of Ghana’s most transformative social interventions, celebrated across the continent. It is disingenuous to celebrate the success of Free SHS in summative evaluations yet blame the Minister for perceived Operational

Challenges such as food distribution.

Food distribution falls under the purview of the National Buffer Stock Company and the Commodities Exchange, which are funded by the Ministry of Finance through the Ministry of Education. This arrangement, therefore, cannot be attributed in any way to a lack of technical engagement within the Ministry of Education.

Indeed, but for the competence, foresight, and commitment of Dr. Adutwum, Free SHS would not have earned Ghana continental recognition as one of Africa’s most progressive education systems.

Double Track Policy

At the peak of rising enrolments due to Free SHS, Dr. Adutwum championed the Double Track system, modelled on successful interventions he had led in the United States. This policy was formally launched in Tamale by the President in 2018 to ensure access for all eligible students. Any attempt to deny his central role in conceptualizing and delivering Double Track is academically dishonest and politically motivated.

Transformative Achievements

Beyond Free SHS and Double Track, Dr. Adutwum spearheaded several groundbreaking reforms:

• Introduction of non-science students into engineering through the pre-engineering programme.

• Rollout of the STEM Education initiative

• Launch of the National Standardized Test

• Implementation of serialization to curb exam malpractice

• Retooling of TVET institutions.

• Establishment of the Communities of Excellence project

• Establishment of National Education Leadership Institute

• Transformation of public schools.

These interventions collectively transformed Ghana’s education system into a continental model, as affirmed by the Mo Ibrahim Index on Quality Education, which ranked Ghana second best in Africa after Tunisia in October 2024.

Political Undertones

I am not oblivious to the fact that Dr. Tandoh has openly aligned himself with a preferred candidate within the NPP. However, resorting to intellectual dishonesty in an attempt to downplay Dr. Adutwum’s achievements is both unfortunate and unpatriotic. Education should rise above partisan considerations.

Conclusion

Indeed, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum stands tall as the most impactful Minister for Education in Ghana’s Fourth Republic. His vision, innovation, and relentless commitment to expanding access and quality have made Ghana’s education system a model for the continent.

Rather than seeking to destroy him, I must call on all to collectively celebrate his achievements and sustain the gains for the benefit of our nation’s children.

SIGNED

Yaw Opoku Mensah (Spokesperson)

Office of Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum