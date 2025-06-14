“Let Peace Prevail!” – Pokuase Kontihene Urges Youth to Steer Clear of Chieftaincy Disputes

In the wake of the vibrant Odada ceremony marking the symbolic lifting of the month-long ban on drumming and noise-making, Nii Dodoo Akoto Oyeadeaye I, Kontihene of Pokuase, has issued a strong appeal for unity, urging the youth to refrain from meddling in chieftaincy disputes and instead allow traditional leaders to resolve conflicts amicably.

The Odada celebration, a cherished tradition preceding the much-anticipated Homowo festival, was nearly overshadowed by tensions arising from a misunderstanding between the Chief of Pokuase and some family members. However, the ceremony proceeded with cultural pomp, showcasing the rich heritage of the Ga people.

“Leave Chieftaincy Matters to the Elders” – Kontihene Advises

Speaking exclusively to Newsghanaonline, Nii Dodoo Akoto emphasized the need for harmony, particularly among the youth, whom he advised to remain neutral in chieftaincy disputes.

“The youth must stay away from these conflicts and allow the traditional leaders to resolve issues peacefully. Chieftaincy is a sacred institution, and disputes should not divide our community,” he stated firmly.

The Kontihene expressed concern over the recent tensions but remained optimistic, calling on the younger generation to encourage their elders to prioritize peace.

“Our traditions are beautiful, but they can only thrive in an atmosphere of unity. I urge the youth to admonish their parents and leaders to let wisdom and dialogue prevail,” he added.

A Joyous Odada, A Hopeful Homowo

Despite the underlying tensions, the Odada celebration was a colorful display of cultural pride, with drumming, dancing, and libation pouring signaling the return of communal festivities. Nii Dodoo Akoto seized the moment to extend warm wishes to the people of Pokuase.

“As we celebrate Odada, let us look forward to Homowo with joy and togetherness. May this festival strengthen our bonds and bring prosperity to Pokuase,” he said.

With Homowo just weeks away, the Kontihene’s message of peace resonates deeply, as the community prepares to commemorate the harvest festival with renewed hope for unity and progress.

By Kingsley Asiedu