Let Love Lead Sanitation Drive Honours June 3 Flood Survivors

In a powerful demonstration of community resilience and remembrance, the non-governmental organisation Let Love Lead on Saturday, 6th June 2026, held the fourth edition of its annual sanitation drive, honouring survivors of the devastating June 3, 2015 flood and fire disaster that claimed over 150 lives in Accra.

Despite early morning rains, scores of residents turned out in their numbers to clean parts of Nima, Mamobi, Kokomlemle and their environs. Armed with brooms, shovels and waste collection bags, volunteers swept streets, desilted choked drains and gathered discarded cabbage and other refuse that had been recklessly thrown into waterways.

Beyond the cleanup, the NGO presented groceries, food items and an undisclosed sum of money to survivors of the tragic disaster that occurred 11 years ago following a heavy downpour.

‘Take charge of your communities’

Mr Teddy Addi Safori, Deputy Director-General (Operations) of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who joined the exercise, admonished participants to become frontline guardians of their neighbourhoods.

“When you realise that an individual is putting up a building or structure capable of blocking a waterway, come together as community members and advise that person,” he said. “If the advice yields no results, report to the appropriate authorities for further action. Because if not, by the time you call on NADMO officials, you might have lost your life or property.”

Sanitation is a collective responsibility

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North Constituency, Hon. Baba Jamal, who granted an interview during the exercise, stressed that sanitation challenges transcend political boundaries.

“Sanitation issues are bigger than just one parliamentarian. It is for all of us to come together and get our main Nima drain well organised. Then we can advise people not to throw cabbage into the drain,” he stated.

He charged his constituents to keep their communities clean at all times and remain mindful of the environmental hazards of indiscriminate refuse disposal. He also called on fellow MPs to ensure their constituencies are always clean.

‘Lead by example’

Mr Big Dawood, founder of Let Love Lead, expressed gratitude for what he described as unprecedented support, noting that for the first time in four editions, all three Municipal Chief Executives of Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North and Ayawaso Central took part.

“This initiative was started because the June 3 disaster victims were calling for support,” he explained. “But as the Bible says, as you are feeding the people, teach them how to fish. Sanitation is something we need to pay attention to. You cannot just be throwing garbage around and think you will go scot‑free. Just a little rain – look at how our gutters are choked.”

Traditionalist calls for military intervention

Nana Kweku Bonsam, a well‑known traditionalist and fire disaster survivor who participated fully, urged Ghanaians to desist from dumping refuse into drains. He suggested the government deploy military personnel to communities to check and rebuke those who throw cabbage into waterways.

“Let us all be each other’s keeper and sanitation police to curb the canker of flooding often caused by choked drainage,” he said. He further called on Lands Commission officers to conduct thorough reviews before granting building permits to curtail construction on waterways.

About Let Love Lead NGO

Let Love Lead is a non-governmental organization pioneered by renowned philanthropist Big Dawood. This seeks to give support to underprivileged children, people and communities with Humanitarian needs, Education, Skill development, Healthcare, Sanitation and Community Development since its inception in 2020.

By Kingsley Asiedu