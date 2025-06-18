Let Love Lead NGO Hosts Successful 3rd Annual Sanitation Drive

Let Love Lead NGO has once again demonstrated the power of community-driven action with the successful organisation of the 3rd edition of its Annual Sanitation Drive, held at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra. The event, held in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the tragic June 3rd disaster, brought together a cross-section of Ghanaian society to honour lives lost and inspire civic responsibility.

Led by its founder, philanthropist and traditional leader Nene Lartey Osakonor I, popularly known as Big Dawood, and hundreds of volunteers, transformed a moment of remembrance into meaningful impact by hosting this large-scale clean-up exercise, using heavy-duty equipment to clear choked gutters and transport collected waste to appropriate dump sites.

The sanitation drive was attended by various institutions, including the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Army, and professional biking groups, who collaborated seamlessly to ensure both the safety and efficiency of the operation. In addition to cleaning efforts, the day also featured live public education sessions, with personnel from the Fire Service delivering talks that provided residents and participants with critical emergency preparedness knowledge.

In a heartwarming show of solidarity, victims of the June 3rd disaster, as well as residents and business owners operating around the Circle area, were honoured with donations and entertained through various performances and interactive activities.

Reflecting on the event, Teimosa Martin, an education consultant and the Quality Assurance Representative for Ghana at Playlab.ai, stated, “Let Love Lead NGO reminded us that tragedies like the one that happened at Circle are completely avoidable—and that it takes all of us to care enough about our environment to keep our communities clean and safe.”

The event attracted widespread support from high-profile personalities and institutions. Among those in attendance were Hon. Theresa Lardi Awuni, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North; officials from local district assemblies; Mohammed Salami, Managing Director of Palace Shopping Mall; veteran actor Papa Nii Papafio; media personalities such as Samuel Anim; celebrity photographers Twins Don’t Beg; Abdul Fatahu Alhassan, Mayor of Nima; blogger Kobby Kyei; musician Keche; artist manager Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel; DJ Sky Music; ABD Traore of WatsUp TV; Bouncers with Degree; BuzzStopBoys; Aldis Ozols, Managing Director of A1 Diesel; Double of FOI; Dr. Prince Samuel Nuamah, Executive Director of PHAIG; Chief Superintendent of Police Elvis Bawa Sadongo (Rtd); and the Board members of Let Love Lead NGO.

Also present were traditional leaders including Nii Tettey Obroni Onamonsro II, Kokomlemle Mantse; Naa Dede Awura II, Kokomlemle Manye; Nii Tetteh Adjabeng II, Adabraka Mantse; and Naa Kor Kor Adjieoyi I, Adabraka Manye.

Speaking on behalf of the NGO, Big Dawood, expressed deep appreciation to all stakeholders and participants for their contributions to the success of the event. “We are sincerely grateful to everyone who supported this year’s sanitation drive. Your presence, your energy, and your commitment helped turn a painful memory into a beacon of hope. Together, we have made a difference not just to the environment, but to the people who call this community home.”

He also announced the partnership with SuperA1 who have pledged to provide skills training to all victims of the June 3rd disaster at no cost to the participants.

The Let Love Lead NGO continues to champion love, unity, and shared responsibility through its ongoing programmes. As the organisation looks ahead, it remains committed to driving impactful civic action that centres both people and the planet.